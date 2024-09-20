National Football League
Chargers' QB Justin Herbert questionable vs. Steelers with high-ankle sprain
Chargers' QB Justin Herbert questionable vs. Steelers with high-ankle sprain

Updated Sep. 20, 2024 3:03 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert said on Friday that he suffered a high-ankle sprain in the team's Week 2 win against the Carolina Panthers, and the team is listing him as questionable for their Week 3 road matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers

Earlier in the week, head coach Jim Harbaugh said that Herbert — who didn't practice with the team on Wednesday — was "working through" an ankle injury but also that he expected him to play.

Herbert's 2023 season ended after 13 games due to a finger injury, and he played through a rib issue in 2022.

If Herbert can't go on Sunday, Harbaugh said that Easton Stick would get the nod at quarterback. Stick started in place of Herbert for the last four games of 2023.

The Chargers' Week 3 road bout with the Steelers is a game between two surprising 2-0 teams. Justin Fields will start again for Pittsburgh as Russell Wilson continues to deal with a calf injury.

Through the Chargers' first two games, Herbert has totaled 274 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, one interception and a 95.7 passer rating, while completing 67.4% of his passes. Their Week 1 win came against the AFC West-rival Las Vegas Raiders, who overcame a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Baltimore Ravens on the road in Week 2.

