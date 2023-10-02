Chargers QB Justin Herbert not expected to miss time despite broken middle finger
Justin Herbert is not expected to miss any playing time despite having a broken middle finger on his non-throwing hand.
The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback fractured the middle finger on his left hand late in the third quarter after it got caught in the helmet of Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby after being intercepted by Trevon Moehrig. He wore a split on the hand during the fourth quarter.
Herbert still ended up completing two of his three pass attempts in the fourth quarter, including one for 51 yards up the sideline to Joshua Palmer late in the fourth quarter to seal a 24-17 victory to improve Los Angeles' record to 2-2.
"He’s a tough customer," coach Brandon Staley said on Monday in updating Herbert's situation.
The Chargers have their bye this week before hosting the Dallas Cowboys in a Monday night game on Oct. 16.
Herbert joked after the game that the injury was "just a flesh wound" but admitted that the pain level was pretty low and that he felt fine.
Herbert is tied for second in the league in completions (103), fifth in passer rating (106.3) and tied for seventh with seven touchdown passes.
This past offseason Herbert had surgery to his left shoulder because of a torn labrum.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
