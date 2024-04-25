Chargers pick Joe Alt with No. 5 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft
The Los Angeles Chargers selected Notre Dame offensive lineman Joe Alt with the No. 5 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night.
Alt will help protect star quarterback Justin Herbert and give new coach Jim Harbaugh a player to help establish the kind of strong running game that he prefers.
Alt is the son of John Alt, who played OL at Iowa and was a first-round pick by Kansas City in 1984 before earning two Pro Bowl selections. His brother, Mark, played hockey at Minnesota and in the NHL.
Last season, he served as a team captain and started 12 games with the Fighting Irish, earning first-team All-American honors for the second year in a row. Alt was a finalist for both the Outland Trophy (nation's top interior offensive/defensive lineman) and Lombardi Award (nation's top college OL/DL).
The 2023-24 Notre Dame offense was ranked second in school history with 39.1 points per game and ranked eighth all-time averaging 5.3 yards per rush, third all-time in passing yards per attempt (9.13), second in yards per play (6.954), seventh in total yards (5,619) and first in fourth-quarter points (135).
2024 NFL Draft best bets and odds
2024 NFL Draft Schedule: Date, time, how to watch, TV channel
2024 New NFL uniforms: Texans unveil redesign, new secondary logo
Could Dak Prescott and Bill Belichick team up in 2025 — on the Giants?
The Sum God: How Amon-Ra St. Brown’s record WR deal affects other star wideouts
Bears announce plans for new 'state-of-the-art' stadium near lakefront
5 Bold Predictions for 2024 NFL Draft: Texas DT Byron Murphy a top-10 pick
2024 NFL Draft odds: Chargers' odds to pick J.J. McCarthy rise on draft eve
Steelers reportedly not expected to pick up Justin Fields' fifth-year option
