Chargers' Joey Bosa to undergo surgery, miss more than a month

The hits keep on coming for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Two days after it was announced that left tackle Rashawn Slater is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a ruptured biceps tendon, the team will now be without a dominant force on the defensive side of the ball.

Pro Bowl edge rusher Joey Bosa will have surgery to repair a groin injury and will be placed on injured reserve, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. While recovery time can vary, Bosa will miss more than a month at least.

The silver lining is that it is not expected to be a season-ending injury for Bosa.

Bosa went down in the first quarter of the Chargers' 38-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

The former No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft was trying to rush Trevor Lawrence, but slipped as he was attempting to get around the edge. He laid on the ground as the team's medical staff came to look at him, and he limped back to the sideline. Bosa did not return to the game.

Chargers wide receiver Jalen Guyton was also placed on IR this week after suffering a torn ACL late in the fourth quarter in Sunday's game.

Bosa has recorded seven tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble through three games this season.

