Chargers' J.C. Jackson out for season with ruptured patellar tendon
1 hour ago

The Los Angeles Chargers will have to go through the rest of the 2022 season without one of their biggest free-agency additions.

Cornerback J.C. Jackson suffered a ruptured patellar tendon during the Chargers' loss Sunday to the Seattle Seahawks and will miss the rest of the year, according to NFL Network. Jackson signed a 5-year, $82.5 million contract with the Chargers in the offseason.

Jackson's left knee appeared to buckle under him during a second-quarter play in which he was attempting to stop the Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin from catching a touchdown. Jackson lay on the field for several minutes afterward and was eventually carted off.

Alas, the injury punctuates a lost year for Jackson, who previously underwent ankle surgery during training camp before struggling in his first season with the Chargers. The fifth year-corner was coming off his first Pro Bowl season and an NFL-best 23 passes defensed for the New England Patriots.

