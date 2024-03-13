National Football League Chargers’ cost-saving moves hamper Jim Harbaugh in building his first roster Published Mar. 13, 2024 6:22 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The official start of free agency for Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz was more about getting the team's financial house in order than about selecting new additions for the upcoming year.

During his introductory press conference last month, Harbaugh said he wanted to build a tough, resilient, relentless and physical football team.

Well, add another description to the ledger: affordable.

On Wednesday, Harbaugh's Chargers moved on from receiver Mike Williams, one of the most talented players drafted by the franchise over the past decade.

The Chargers needed to clear more than $25 million in cap space before the start of free agency. Veterans Khalil Mack, Keenan Allen, Joey Bosa and Williams accounted for a total of $67.5 million in base salary for the upcoming season and more than $142 million against the salary cap. So Harbaugh and Hortiz had to make some moves to restructure, trade or release those foundational players in order to become cap compliant by Wednesday afternoon.

Los Angeles released Williams, saving $20 million against the salary cap. According to reports, the Chargers are amenable to Williams returning, but the Clemson product figures to be a hot commodity on the open market despite missing most of the 2023 season with a torn ACL in his left knee suffered in Week 3.

In seven seasons with the Bolts, Williams had 309 catches for 4,806 yards and 31 touchdowns. He had a flare for hauling in dramatic, acrobatic catches in crucial moments of games. However, Williams turns 30 in October and has dealt with his share of injuries that limited his production. He missed 18 games over the past two seasons and has made it through just one full year healthy in his career.

Los Angeles drafted Quentin Johnston in the first-round last year as a potential replacement for Williams, although the TCU product struggled through an underwhelming season his rookie year. The addition of receivers coach Sanjay Lal, who helped DK Metcalf improve for the Seattle Seahawks, should help unlock Johnston's potential.

The Chargers also asked the 33-year-old Mack, who led the Chargers with 17 sacks last season and has not missed a game in two years, to restructure his deal.

And there's still some potential for movement with Bosa and Allen. Bosa is due a $7 million roster bonus on Friday and Allen is due a $5 million roster bonus on Sunday. Those could serve as potential deadlines for the Chargers to either trade or cut one or both.

As part of the team's effort to get under the salary cap, the Chargers released linebacker Eric Kendricks, who signed with the San Francisco 49ers. And they let pass-catching tight end Gerald Everett sign with the Chicago Bears and linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. sign with the Tennessee Titans in free agency.

Harbaugh did do some shopping early on, agreeing to terms for former Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (three years, $14 million) and announcing a deal for Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (two years, $6.25 million). Those moves reinforce the thought that Harbaugh and new offensive coordinator Greg Roman want to lean on the running game to help protect quarterback Justin Herbert. The Chargers also re-signed their own free agent in safety Alohi Gilman (two years, $10 million).

But after signing Edwards, who played for Roman in Baltimore, the Chargers let cat-quick Austin Ekeler latch on with the Washington Commanders as a free agent.

Harbaugh and Hortiz will continue to look for tough, resilient and relentless players during the second wave of free agency.

As long as they're also cost-efficient.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

