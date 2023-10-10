National Football League
Chargers' Austin Ekeler '99% chance' to return against Cowboys Monday night
Published Oct. 10, 2023 8:44 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is eyeing to make his return to the field against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. Ekeler, who has been sidelined with a high right ankle sprain since Week 2, said on Tuesday that there is a "99% chance" he will play this week. 

"I feel good. I feel really good. I felt like I could've played during the bye week if I had a game then." Ekeler said, per ESPN. "… It's taken a little to get back to being around football, reactive stuff, things like that. But it's something that we'll work into this week and be ready to go." 

Ekeler's ankle injury occurred in Week 1's loss against the Miami Dolphins, a game in which he rushed for 117 yards and scored a touchdown. The 28-year-old managed to practice in Week 4, but opted to sit out in order to take advantage of a bye the following week. 

"It wasn't necessarily that I was pushing it, but just continuing to keep maintenance on it," Ekeler said on recovering his ankle during the bye week. "Even if you are healthy, you want to continue to move during the bye week. So if it was one of those scenarios where ‘OK, let's get out there, let's run. [I] did a couple of workouts during the bye week, felt good, and as a result, was back there on the field today." 

Ekeler's return would provide an instant jolt to the Chargers' offense. Last season, Ekeler led the team with 127 targets and 107 receptions while also scoring 18 touchdowns. And, with receiver Mike Williams suffering a season-ending ACL injury, quarterback Justin Herbert could certainly use another playmaker. 

