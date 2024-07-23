National Football League CB Tyson Campbell, Jaguars reportedly agree to $76.5 million extension Published Jul. 23, 2024 1:06 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Tyson Campbell and the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to a four-year, $76.5 million extension that includes $53.4 million guaranteed, NFL Network reported on Tuesday. Jacksonville later announced that it had indeed extended the defensive back.

Campbell, 24, was entering the final season of his rookie deal with the Jaguars, who selected him with the No. 33 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Georgia.

Last season, Campbell totaled one interception, one forced fumble, five passes defensed and 60 combined tackles. He was limited to 11 games due to hamstring and quad injuries. Across his three-year career, Campbell has averaged two interceptions per season.

On the defensive front, Jacksonville also signed linebackers Joshua Hines-Allen (five-year, $141.3 million deal) and Foyesade Oluokun (four-year, $45 million deal) to new deals earlier this offseason. The Jaguars also added former San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead (three-year, $43.5 million deal) and former Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage (three-year, $21.8 million deal), among other moves.

The Jaguars are coming off a 9-8 season that saw them lose five of their last six games to miss the playoffs after reaching the AFC divisional round the season prior.

