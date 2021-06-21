National Football League As NFL's first openly gay player, Carl Nassib paves way to a more accepting future 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Martin Rogers

FOX Sports Columnist

It is the first time it has happened and, hopefully, the last time it creates a splash.

Carl Nassib, defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders, revealed his sexual orientation Monday in a thoughtful, mature, insightful social media post that included a $100,000 pledge to an LGBTQ+ suicide prevention charity.

"I just want to take a quick moment to say that I'm gay," Nassib said. "I've been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest."

And so the National Football League, after 101 years, has an openly gay active player. That’s news, it's relevant, and it's important.

The next time it happens – whether Nassib’s courage sparks a trickle of similar decisions to come out or it’s an outlier for now – it will be less newsworthy. And less so the time after that, and so on, until one day, it won’t be news at all, which is what Nassib would like more than anything.

"I actually hope that … one day, videos like this and the whole coming-out process are just not necessary," he added.

Nassib isn’t an especially famous player because, well, such is the reality of defensive linemen. The focus he received after his announcement was greater than anything he has had in his career, a challenging proposition in itself for a man who, by his own admission, is "a pretty private person."

We think and hope that the NFL — that American sports and American life in general — is at a more tolerant point than ever before when it comes to acceptance of sections of society that have been marginalized for far, far too long.

Yet such things must not be taken for granted. How Nassib is received, by both the Raiders fan base and other supporters around the league, by his teammates and opponents, will act as a kind of barometer for where things are.

The early signs were encouraging, with strong shows of support from players past and present and from organizations within the pro football structure.

"Good for you Carl Nassib," former NFL safety Ryan Clark tweeted. "Live your truth brother."

Nassib showed significant bravery Monday, sharing a secret he had held within and speaking a message he knew could never be retracted. He had to be sure the timing and delivery were right. He agonized over it, naturally concerned as to what might happen, with no prior blueprint to work from.

In the end, what swayed him was that the message mattered, and it had the ability to help others. Perhaps just as important was the way it was delivered. Nassib nailed it. He is an intelligent, eloquent man, and he struck the kind of genuine tone that makes you want to listen.

In many ways, he is the right guy to shoulder this kind of responsibility of being the first. Breaking down boundaries, quite simply, can save lives, and the NFL has the highest profile of any sports entity in this country.

Nassib isn’t a star, but he has recorded 20.5 sacks in 73 games for the Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Raiders, for whom he is on a three-year, $25 million contract.

He has gotten to where he is through tough and dedicated work, having walked on at Penn State and used willpower, smarts and tenacity to shine.

Nassib, 28, is resilient and talkative and has a tremendous personality. This was highlighted when he dished out financial advice to teammates and became one of the breakout stars of HBO’s "Hard Knocks" the year the show focused on the Browns.

The NFL, we expect, is ready for this — and has been for a while. Seven years ago, Michael Sam broke new ground in a seminal moment. When selected with the final pick of the 2014 draft, Sam, who had come out to his Missouri teammates in college and was a first-team All-American, kissed his boyfriend and celebrated for the cameras.

However, Sam was always a long shot to make the league and ultimately was unable to do so. He was cut as the Rams pared their roster to 53 players and was unable to stick elsewhere.

Nassib is good enough that if it doesn’t work out with the Raiders – several reports speculated that he could be traded at the end of last season – he has plenty of playing days ahead of him.

That’s what he wishes for: for an opportunity to be an NFL player like any other. To be treated the same way, despite what he told the world about his personal life. To experience the same ferocity of competition, the same physicality of this toughest of all games. To have the chance to win, to lose, to prove his worth.

That’s for a little later, as the offseason winds slowly forward. For now, however, his words, his fortitude and his message represent only a triumph.

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports and the author of the FOX Sports Insider newsletter. You can subscribe to the daily newsletter here.

