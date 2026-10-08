National Football League
Cardinals vs. Lions Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 5
National Football League

Cardinals vs. Lions Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 5

Published Oct. 11, 2026 4:25 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
FOX Sports Research

The Arizona Cardinals will host the Detroit Lions on Sunday in a Week 5 NFL showdown on FOX.

The Lions visit the Cardinals in Week 5 in a matchup between two teams struggling to get stops.

Detroit is 2-2 despite averaging 29.8 points per game, fifth-most in the NFL. Jared Goff has thrown nine touchdowns without an interception, but the Lions have scored and allowed at least 24 points in every game.

Arizona, meanwhile, has lost three straight after winning its opener, allowing at least 30 points in each loss. With seven straight games against teams currently .500 or better ahead, the Cardinals need to find answers quickly.

Can Detroit’s offense carry it to a win, or will Arizona end its skid?

Let’s take a look at the odds for Cardinals vs. Lions at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 9. 

 

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 Arizona Cardinals Detroit Lions Lions @ Cardinals Odds

Moneyline 

  • Lions: -235 (bet $10 to win $14.26 total)
  • Cardinals: +194 (bet $10 to win $29.40 total)

Spread 

  • Lions -5.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
  • Cardinals +5.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Over/Under

  • Over 54.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
  • Under 54.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
 

 Arizona Cardinals Detroit Lions Lions @ Cardinals Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research: 

Neither defense has given much reason to expect a low-scoring game.

The Lions allow the most yards per game in the NFL and the second-most points at 31.8. The Cardinals aren’t far behind, allowing 29.3 points per game, fourth-most.

Goff and Detroit’s playmakers should find plenty of opportunities against an Arizona defense that has allowed 30-plus points in three straight games. On the other side, Trey McBride leads all tight ends in receptions, and rookie Jeremiyah Love has rushed for 153 yards over the last two weeks. Against Detroit’s struggling defense, Arizona should contribute enough to keep the scoreboard moving.

Take the over.

 Arizona Cardinals Detroit Lions The Pick: Over 54.4

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Lions

 
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