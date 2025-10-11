National Football League
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Could Miss Multiple Games With Foot Sprain
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Could Miss Multiple Games With Foot Sprain

Updated Oct. 11, 2025 11:57 p.m. ET

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is reportedly in danger of missing Week 6 — and possibly more — with a concerning mid-foot sprain believed to be "a version of a Lisfranc injury," per NFL Network.

Murray, who suffered the injury in a Week 5 loss to Tennessee, entered this week with a questionable tag and will likely sit out of Arizona's road matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday (1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). The injury could reportedly sideline Murray for "more than this week" to avoid further aggravation. 

Murray briefly exited in the third quarter in Week 5 before finishing out the game. He missed two practices this week before earning a questionable designation after returning for a limited session on Oct. 10.

In his five starts this season, Murray has completed 110 of 161 pass attempts for 962 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions to go with 173 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown on 29 carries.

If Murray is ruled out, veteran signal-caller Jacoby Brissett, who's in his first year with Arizona, would step in for his first start since Week 5 of last season with New England

