Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Could Miss Multiple Games With Foot Sprain
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is reportedly in danger of missing Week 6 — and possibly more — with a concerning mid-foot sprain believed to be "a version of a Lisfranc injury," per NFL Network.
Murray, who suffered the injury in a Week 5 loss to Tennessee, entered this week with a questionable tag and will likely sit out of Arizona's road matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday (1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). The injury could reportedly sideline Murray for "more than this week" to avoid further aggravation.
Murray briefly exited in the third quarter in Week 5 before finishing out the game. He missed two practices this week before earning a questionable designation after returning for a limited session on Oct. 10.
In his five starts this season, Murray has completed 110 of 161 pass attempts for 962 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions to go with 173 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown on 29 carries.
If Murray is ruled out, veteran signal-caller Jacoby Brissett, who's in his first year with Arizona, would step in for his first start since Week 5 of last season with New England.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
‘He’s a Beast’: Hard-Charging Cam Skattebo Sparking The Revived Giants
Super Bowl 2026 Odds: How Far Have Eagles Fallen?
Ja’Marr Chase Questionable for Bengals vs. Packers With Illness
-
2025 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets for Oklahoma-Texas, Chiefs-Lions
NFL Week 6 Preview, Stats, Storylines for Five-Game FOX Slate
2025 NFL Week 6 Picks: Best Bets for Every Game — Will's Wagers
-
2025 NFL Odds Week 6: Lines, Spreads for all 15 Games
Super Bowl locations, dates for 2026, 2027, 2028
NFL Reviewing How Concussion Protocol Was Followed for Giants QB Jaxson Dart
-
‘He’s a Beast’: Hard-Charging Cam Skattebo Sparking The Revived Giants
Super Bowl 2026 Odds: How Far Have Eagles Fallen?
Ja’Marr Chase Questionable for Bengals vs. Packers With Illness
-
2025 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets for Oklahoma-Texas, Chiefs-Lions
NFL Week 6 Preview, Stats, Storylines for Five-Game FOX Slate
2025 NFL Week 6 Picks: Best Bets for Every Game — Will's Wagers
-
2025 NFL Odds Week 6: Lines, Spreads for all 15 Games
Super Bowl locations, dates for 2026, 2027, 2028
NFL Reviewing How Concussion Protocol Was Followed for Giants QB Jaxson Dart