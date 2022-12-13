National Football League
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray suffers torn ACL, out for season
National Football League

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray suffers torn ACL, out for season

31 mins ago

The initial fears have been realized for Kyler Murray, as multiple reports confirmed Tuesday that the Arizona Cardinals quarterback has suffered a torn ACL.

Murray suffered the injury on the first possession of Arizona's Monday night matchup against the New England Patriots. Colt McCoy took Murray's place en route to Arizona losing 27-13 and falling to 4-9 on the season.

Murray totaled 2,368 passing yards, 14 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions and an 87.2 quarterback rating while completing 66.4% of his passes this season. He also ran for 418 yards and three touchdowns.

This is a developing story.

