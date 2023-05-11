National Football League
Arizona Cardinals 2023 schedule, predictions for wins and losses
Published May. 11, 2023 9:32 p.m. ET
Eric Williams
NFC West Writer

The NFL's 2023 schedule has been released. While a lot is bound to change from early May to the start of each game, here are our best guesses as to how the Cardinals will fare from week to week — and their final record at the end of the campaign.

Week 1 (Sept. 10) – at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m.: L

 Week 2 (Sept. 17) vs. New York Giants, 4:05 p.m.: W

 Week 3 (Sept. 24) vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m.: L

 Week 4 (Oct. 1) at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m.: L

 Week 5 (Oct. 8) vs. Cincinnati Bengals,  4:05 p.m.: L

 Week 6 (Oct. 15) at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m.: L

 Week 7 (Oct. 22) at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m.: L

 Week 8 (Oct. 29) vs. Baltimore Ravens, 4:25 p.m.: L

 Week 9 (Nov. 5) at Cleveland Browns, 2 p.m.: L

 Week 10 (Nov. 12) vs. Atlanta Falcons, 4:05 p.m.: W

 Week 11 (Nov. 19) at Houston Texans, 1 p.m.: W

 Week 12 (Nov. 26) vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1:05 p.m.: L

 Week 13 (Dec. 3) at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m.: L

 Week 14 (Dec. 10) BYE

 Week 15 (Dec. 17) vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1:05 p.m.: L

 Week 16 (Dec. 24) at Chicago Bears. 4:25 p.m.: L

 Week 17 (Dec. 31) at Philadelphia Eagles, 4 p.m.: L

 Week 18 (Jan. 6) vs. Seattle Seahawks,  TBD: L

Final record: 3-14 

The Cardinals have no Thursday night game or international game after playing in Mexico City against the 49ers last year. Arizona likely will start the season without the team's best player in QB Kyler Murray as he rehabs from ACL knee surgery performed in January. This is a year of evaluation for general manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams.

