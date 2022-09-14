National Football League
Can Tom Brady and the Buccaneers finally beat the Saints?
National Football League

Can Tom Brady and the Buccaneers finally beat the Saints?

13 hours ago

The New Orleans Saints have long been a thorn in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' side.

The AFC South rivals will square off in New Orleans on Sunday (FOX) in what has been a one-sided rivalry of late. New Orleans has won 17 of the last 21 regular-season matchups, though Tampa Bay beat them in the 2020 NFC Divisional Round. 

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, 45 and in his third season with Tampa Bay, retired and later unretired after the 2021 NFL season. And Skip Bayless said Wednesday on "Undisputed" that he believes wanting to overcome the Saints was part of Brady's reasoning for returning.

"I told you when Brady decided to come back, which I knew he would, he talked about ‘unfinished business.' And to me, a part of that unfinished business, even though he's all about the postseason, starts with this game Sunday at New Orleans because he's 0-for-4 against them in the regular season," Bayless said. "Part of unfinished is, ‘I’m going to sweep them,' if in fact this becomes Tom's last year. 

"He wants to sweep the Saints by going home and away, and obviously, [the Buccaneers are] capable. But [Saints head coach] Dennis Allen has won me completely over because he knows how to un-GOAT the GOAT."

Tom Brady, Bucs slight favorites to defeat rival Saints in Week 2

Tom Brady, Bucs slight favorites to defeat rival Saints in Week 2
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 2.5-point favorites against the New Orleans Saints according to FOX Bet Sportsbook.

The Buccaneers are 0-4 against the Saints in regular season play with Brady. They've been out-scored 117-53 in those games, including 38-3 and 9-0 home losses. 

Brady has been held in check in those contests, completing 61.5% of his throws while totaling a combined six passing touchdowns and eight interceptions. Star wide receiver Mike Evans — who has totaled 1,000-plus receiving yards in each of his eight complete NFL seasons — has been severely limited in those games as well, totaling a combined 128 receiving yards and eight receptions.

Allen was previously the Saints' defensive coordinator from 2015-21 before Sean Payton stepped down.

Tampa Bay is coming off a 19-3 Week 1 win at Dallas. Brady finished with 212 passing yards, one passing touchdown, one interception and an 87.3 quarterback rating, completing 18 of 27 throws. Running back Leonard Fournette finished with 127 rushing yards on 21 rushing attempts (6.1 yards per carry).

Shannon Sharpe said he likes the Buccaneers' chances on Sunday, specifically because of the way they ran the football against the Cowboys.

"I think with Tom [Brady] being able to do what he did on Sunday and the Tampa offense being as versatile as they were, I think this is the first time they're going with an offense that's versatile enough to confuse," Sharpe said. "And so now, [the Saints] just can't pin their ears back and get after Tom."

Tampa Bay will be without receiver Chris Godwin due to a hamstring injury, and left tackle Donovan Smith is questionable with a hyperextended elbow. Meanwhile, the Saints are coming off a 27-26 victory on the road against the Atlanta Falcons.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
NFL odds Week 2: Opening lines for every game
National Football League

NFL odds Week 2: Opening lines for every game

6 hours ago
Do Pete Carroll, Seahawks have beef with Russell Wilson?
National Football League

Do Pete Carroll, Seahawks have beef with Russell Wilson?

7 hours ago
NFL odds Week 2: 10 betting trends to know
National Football League

NFL odds Week 2: 10 betting trends to know

9 hours ago
NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Chargers-Chiefs, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Chargers-Chiefs, pick

9 hours ago
Can Cooper Rush keep Cowboys afloat until Dak Prescott returns?
Dallas Cowboys

Can Cooper Rush keep Cowboys afloat until Dak Prescott returns?

12 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes