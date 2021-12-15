National Football League
Can the Kansas City Chiefs ride their latest wave to another AFC title? Can the Kansas City Chiefs ride their latest wave to another AFC title?
National Football League

Can the Kansas City Chiefs ride their latest wave to another AFC title?

1 day ago

By Martin Rogers
FOX Sports Columnist

A week ago, Patrick Mahomes was not happy. Offensively, he said, the Kansas City Chiefs were not playing their best football. They couldn’t execute, not as often as they wanted to.

As a competitor, he wanted to be better. Ranking 12th in QBR with his team averaging fewer than 20 points in its previous six games just wasn’t good enough, win streak notwithstanding.

Mahomes was being deliberately hard on himself, but outside of the organization, the prognosis was even less kind. Chiefs fan groups openly questioned whether their superstar could still legitimately still be considered the NFL’s best quarterback.

Media reports made much of how Mahomes was being carried by the Kansas City defense, which has been nothing short of spectacular, and wondered whether a sideline spat with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was indicative of a deeper problem.

'Chiefs are going back to the Super Bowl' - Emmanuel Acho on K.C. silencing doubters I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
Emmanuel Acho explains how the Chiefs' Week 14 win over the Raiders "erased all doubt" that fans had earlier in the season.

So what changed? More to the point, has it really changed back permanently?

"We went out there and handled business," Mahomes said after Sunday’s resounding 48-9 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, an emphatic enough result that it was more reminiscent of the 26-year-old’s performances the past couple of seasons than most of this one.

Even so, as the Chiefs head into Thursday's AFC West showdown (8:20 p.m. ET on FOX) against the Los Angeles Chargers, the reality remains that the offensive unit and its $500 million signal-caller are the most scrutinized part of the lineup, remarkable as that feels to write, let alone think.

"We initially wondered when the Chiefs could get back to those offensive powerhouses," the Kansas City Star’s Sam McDowell wrote. "As Thanksgiving came and went, we began instead to wonder if the Chiefs would get there at all, or at least more than a mirage in Las Vegas. They can."

Ever since he broke through as an NFL starter in 2018, Mahomes has appeared to be an unsolvable problem to opposing defenses, which was certainly the case in runs to a Super Bowl title two seasons ago and a return trip last season.

Colin Cowherd decides if Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are officially back after six straight wins I THE HERD
Are the Kansas City Chiefs officially back after winning six in a row? Colin Cowherd says ... kind of?

This year, there has been a new status quo. Kansas City started 3-4, and even when the wins started coming, Mahomes was kept in check. Those patented long drives down the field, accumulated in rapid time and with sometimes embarrassing ease? Few and far between.

Those monumental feats of arm strength that always seemed to find their target? Not always so laser-guided. Those error-free games, week after week? No longer, with 12 interceptions in 2021.

It leaves divided lines of thinking. Have the offensive struggles, even taking the Las Vegas blowout into account, given cause to think the Chiefs might find it difficult to put up big enough numbers when the playoffs roll around, even after they moved into a tie for first in the AFC?

Or is it merely an ominous sign? If they are good enough to win six straight without Mahomes on song, how terrifying would the Chiefs be if he returns to something close to his best?

Nick Wright picks Kansas City's biggest threat for the AFC I FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright lays out why we should be looking to another team, not the Patriots, as a threat to his Chiefs.

"This is the most dangerous Chiefs team we’ve ever seen," FS1’s Nick Wright insisted on "First Things First." "Mahomes is rounding into form. They’ve had the toughest schedule in football. They have the best defense for the last two months. Everyone’s last choice [to meet in the Super Bowl] is the Chiefs. What else do you want to see?"

The Chiefs will be slight underdogs Thursday against the Chargers, for whom Justin Herbert is continuing to blossom into one of the league’s most outstanding young QBs, with Los Angeles priced at -118 and a 3.5-point favorite with FOX Bet.

Mahomes made his name on eye-popping performances, but what he cares most about is adding a second Super Bowl ring and capitalizing on a supremely talented Kansas City lineup. This season has not been exactly to his liking, but there is one thing — the winning streak — that he wouldn’t switch for anything.

"You’d rather win, no matter what it takes, whether it is throwing for 100 yards or 300 yards," he said. "As long as you have that ‘W’, nothing else matters."

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports and the author of the FOX Sports Insider Newsletter. You can subscribe to the newsletter here.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
COVID-19 Hits NFL, NBA
National Football League

COVID-19 Hits NFL, NBA

COVID-19 Hits NFL, NBA
A surge of COVID-19 cases has hit the sports world, forcing changes to the NFL schedule on Friday. Here's the latest.
just in
NFL Odds Week 15: Picks, lines, more
National Football League

NFL Odds Week 15: Picks, lines, more

NFL Odds Week 15: Picks, lines, more
Check out everything you need to know about NFL odds for Week 15, from the point spreads to moneylines and over/under.
3 mins ago
Geoff Schwartz's Best NFL Bets
National Football League

Geoff Schwartz's Best NFL Bets

Geoff Schwartz's Best NFL Bets
Geoff Schwartz's favorite bets for Week 15 of the NFL season are here. Read why he likes the Bills over the Panthers and more.
14 mins ago
Are Browns and Baker a match?
National Football League

Are Browns and Baker a match?

Are Browns and Baker a match?
Colin Cowherd has a few questions about whether Cleveland and Baker Mayfield were made for each other.
51 mins ago
Who Is Making The NFL Playoffs?
National Football League

Who Is Making The NFL Playoffs?

Who Is Making The NFL Playoffs?
With less than a month left in of the season, which teams will round out the NFL playoff field? Colin Cowherd breaks it down.
1 hour ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC Boxing
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNFL Standings NFL StandingsCollege Football Rankings College Football RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes