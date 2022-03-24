National Football League Can the Denver Broncos reclaim the AFC West crown? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

After facing a number of bottom-dwelling seasons, the Denver Broncos are back in the running to replant their flag at the AFC West summit in 2022.

Denver hasn’t enjoyed a winning year since 2016 and has spent the last two seasons chained to the divisional basement, watching the Kansas City Chiefs capture six straight AFC West crowns.

However, a number of high-profile offseason moves, including QB Russell Wilson and LB Randy Gregory, have transformed the Broncos into fashionable favorites to win the division. FOX Sports radio personality Mark Schlereth championed the Broncos to "take over" the AFC West on "Speak for Yourself," highlighting the transformative impact Wilson will have on the locker room.

Russell Wilson's Broncos will take over the AFC West this season I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF Mark Schlereth explains why he believes Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos can take over the AFC West.

"Russell Wilson is just one of those guys that elevates everybody's level," Schlereth said. "When you get one of those guys, it's amazing how much you learn about your football team."

Wilson has become one of the most decorated active quarterbacks in the NFL, earning nine Pro-Bowl selections and posting four 4,000-yard seasons.

The 33-year-old gunslinger is best known for his elusiveness and arm strength, but Schlereth's optimism stems from Wilson’s leadership in the locker room.

Schlereth noted Wilson’s preparation in the film room, as the 10-year pro will prepare lengthy dossiers filled with essential reading and trick questions to ensure his teammates are reading.

"That has an effect on guys that don't know how to win," Schlereth said. "You want to talk about instant culture change. Russ walks in that facility and instantly changes the culture."

Wilson has already gotten to work with his new teammates, luring receivers Courtland Sutton, KJ Hamler and Tim Patrick to his home for route-running drills.

Wilson’s new expectations will improve the Broncos receiving corps, Schlereth believes, which he describes as talented but not fully realized.

"[The Broncos] have some weapons," Schlereth said. "I think they are underutilized and have to mature as football players, but I think you’re going to get that with a veteran quarterback that is going to demand hard work."

Gregory’s arrival will also bolster an already standout Broncos roster and coaching staff on the defensive side of the ball. Vic Fangio has built a reputation as one of the NFL’s best defensive coaches and the Broncos finished fifth last year in PFF’s defensive rankings.

Adding the virtually unblockable Gregory to the rotation will create a scary proposition, even for the crop of elite quarterbacks roaming the AFC.

The oddsmakers are already aligning with Schlereth, as the Broncos are now seventh-favorites for the Super Bowl at +1500 odds, and third-favorites to win the AFC championship (+750), according to FOX Bet.

It looks like the Mile High Club wants a trip to the mountaintop.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.