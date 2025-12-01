Cam Ward's Rise to No. 1 Overall Pick to Be Documented in Tubi Docuseries

A new docuseries on Tubi will document the rise of Cam Ward, who went from an overlooked high school quarterback in small-town Texas to the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

"Zero Star: The Cam Ward Story" is a three-episode series that will be narrated by Hall of Famer quarterback Warren Moon. It also features interviews with Miami head coach Mario Cristobal, former Hurricanes great Ray Lewis and quarterback Carson Beck, who succeeded Ward at Miami.

"Zero Star: The Cam Ward Story" will be available to stream on Dec. 4, for free, on Tubi.

Ward grew up in West Columbia, Texas, which is about 50 miles south of Houston. He only had one Division I offer coming out of high school and played two seasons of junior college ball at Incarnate Word in San Antonio.

From there, Ward transferred to Washington State for two seasons in the Pac-12 before finishing his college career in the opposite corner of the country: Miami. Ward finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting and won the Davey O’Brien Award as college football’s best quarterback.

RELATED: Cam Ward's Family Keeps Showing Up for Titans QB

Ward entered the draft and was taken first overall by the Tennessee Titans.

The series was developed and produced by Firebrand Media Group, alongside director Alec Roth (Billy Knight) and producers Josh Clayton, Jeff Symon, Kirk Martin, Robby Clifford, Manoj Gandhi, Jelani Hawkins, Peter Morgan, Tuan Bui and producer/editor James Tartanella. The acquisition deal was brokered by Jeff Symon on behalf of Firebrand and Ian Nelson for Tubi.