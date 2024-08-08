National Football League Caleb Williams, Josh Allen, other starters will play in Bears-Bills preseason game Published Aug. 8, 2024 3:04 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Caleb Williams will take his first competitive snap as a Chicago Bear this weekend.

Williams, the rookie quarterback arriving in the NFL amid plenty of hype after being the first overall pick in last April's NFL Draft, will start along with the rest of the Bears' first-stringers at Buffalo on Saturday, coach Matt Eberflus announced.

"We want to see a good flow and rhythm," Eberflus said.

Williams' counterpart, star Bills quarterback Josh Allen, will also start Saturday's game and play "about a quarter" along with the rest of Buffalo's starters, per coach Sean McDermott.

ADVERTISEMENT

Williams and Allen are among a handful of NFL starting quarterbacks to play in Week 1 of the preseason after Williams sat out the preseason kickoff Hall of Fame game last week in Canton, Ohio. While some teams, most notably the Los Angeles Rams, have gone to the extreme of not having their first-stringers play through the entire preseason, several others will play numerous starters including their quarterbacks this week.

Projected NFL starting quarterbacks reportedly slated to play in Week 1 of the 2024 preseason besides Williams and Allen include Patrick Mahomes, Trevor Lawrence, Joe Burrow, Jordan Love , C.J. Stroud and Jayden Daniels.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share