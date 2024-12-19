National Football League With C.J. Stroud struggling, how far can Texans’ elite defense take them? Published Dec. 19, 2024 4:34 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Tim Settle Jr. didn’t hold back.

The Texans defensive tackle oozed confidence discussing what he felt Houston could do against Patrick Mahomes, who, despite a high ankle sprain, is expected to play Saturday when the Kansas City Chiefs (13-1) host the Texans (9-5). Settle pointed out how the Chiefs’ offensive line "definitely has its loopholes" and how Houston is equipped to "take advantage of that."

"I hope he’s mobile enough because we coming in Arrowhead [Stadium]," Settle said this week. "Pat better make good decisions. I ain’t making no threats; I’m making promises."

Settle’s remarks show the confidence and swagger that embody DeMeco Ryans’ defense, which has become arguably the best in the league. As quarterback C.J. Stroud and the offense have been inconsistent all season, a letdown from high expectations entering the year, the other side of the ball has led to hopes of a deep playoff run.

The Texans currently have the NFL’s No. 1 defense by DVOA, which measures how well a team performs compared to league average, according to FTN Data, They top the league in completion rate allowed (57.7%), passer rating allowed (79.6) and pass breakups (80). They rank second in takeaways (28), sacks (45), tackles for loss (90) and plays allowed per drive (5.4). They’re also third in yards allowed per play (4.9), and fourth in third-down efficiency (34.4% conversion rate allowed) and sack rate (8.7%).

It starts with a deep defensive line rotation, led by the edge rushing tandem of Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr., who are the only pass rush duo in the NFL to both have double-digit sacks (Hunter has 12, Anderson has 10.5). They’ve combined for 136 pressures this season, 19 more than the next closest duo (the New Orleans Saints’ Chase Young and Carl Granderson), according to Next Gen Stats. Overall, the Texans have the NFL’s third-highest pressure rate at 38.2%.

Are Texans disrespecting Mahomes with 'making no threats, making promises' comments?

But as the adage goes, the rush and coverage are tied together, and Houston has also been elite on the back end this season.

Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., the reigning AFC defensive player of the week, is the first player in franchise history with at least five interceptions in back-to-back seasons. He has career-highs in PBUs (17), tackles (46) and tackles for loss (4).

The former No. 3 overall pick had the game-sealing pick in Sunday’s 20-12 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

"His ball skills and how he can play the ball in the air is the best I've ever seen in my life," Stroud said Sunday.

Rookie defensive backs Calen Bullock and Kamari Lassiter have been fantastic, too. Bullock paces all NFL rookies in interceptions (5), and he’s just the sixth rookie safety since 2000 and first since 2010 to record at least five interceptions and 10 pass breakups in a season. Meanwhile, Lassiter has been a Day 1 starter opposite Stingley and is one of three Texans with at least three interceptions.

Lassiter, safety Eric Murray and Stingley have allowed the second-, third- and fourth-lowest completion percentages as the nearest defenders this season, respectively (min. 30 targets), according to Nex Gen Stats. Opposing teams have been able to target a wide-open receiver on just 18.5% of their attempts when playing the Texans in 2024, the lowest rate in the league. And when getting pressure on the quarterback, Houston is allowing a 39.0% completion rate, which is pacing to be the lowest rate by any defense in a season since 2018, per NGS. This Texans secondary has the depth to maintain an elite level even with the loss of nickel back Jalen Pitre, who was placed on season-ending reserve last week.

The defense’s big step forward this season could make the Texans all the more dangerous this postseason.

While Stroud’s numbers have dipped this season, he remains a threat to turn it on down the stretch. At the very least, he’ll be a major factor in critical moments and at the end of games, which he showed plenty of success in as a rookie. Having Stroud as a wild card is a good situation for the Texans, knowing they have a defense that can keep games close.

In running back Joe Mixon, the Texans also have a force between the tackles that they didn’t last year. While he’s averaging just 48.7 rushing yards per game over his past three appearances, the veteran tailback is still pacing for more than 1,000 yards rushing. He’s fourth in the NFL averaging 82.7 rushing yards per game for the season.

Houston has a tough stretch over the next week. It faces Kansas City on Saturday and then hosts the Baltimore Ravens four days later on Christmas — two opponents with top offenses — capping a span of three games in 10 days.

But the Texans have an elite defense. That makes anything possible.

Ben Arthur is an NFL reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .

