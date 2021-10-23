National Football League By The Numbers: Cardinals' quest to remain unbeaten, Goff-Stafford showdown highlight Week 7 58 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 7 of the NFL season features a number of interesting matchups.

The Arizona Cardinals will try to remain the league's only undefeated team when they host the Houston Texans. Tom Brady has a major milestone within reach as his Buccaneers take on the Bears. And two quarterbacks who were traded for each other will face off when the Lions take on the Rams.

Here are the numbers that define Week 6 of the NFL season. (All odds provided by FOX Bet.)

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM (2-4) at GREEN BAY PACKERS (5-1)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: This is the first matchup between these teams since Week 14 of the 2019 season, when the Packers won 20-15. Washington has not won in Green Bay since 1988. They are 0-5 in Green Bay since then.

30: Washington has allowed at least 30 points in four straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL. They allowed 30 or more points five times in the entire 2020 season.

6: Washington has allowed only six sacks this season, tied for fewest in the NFL.

7: The Packers have won seven straight regular-season home games.

668: Davante Adams is leading the NFL in receiving yards (668) and is one of two wide receivers (Cooper Kupp) with three 100-yard receiving games in 2021.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (3-3) at TENNESSEE TITANS (4-2)

1 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: This is the first matchup between these teams since the 2020 AFC Championship Game, which the Chiefs won 35-24.

783: Derrick Henry is leading the NFL in rushing yards (783), and the Chiefs rank 27th in rushing defense (133.3 YPG allowed).

5: Patrick Mahomes has thrown an interception in five straight games for only the second time in his career. He has never thrown an interception in six straight games.

14: The Chiefs have committed 14 turnovers this season, the most in NFL.

18: Mahomes is leading the NFL in passing touchdowns (18).

10: Henry's 10 rushing touchdowns are more than the tallies of 30 teams, and only the Browns (12) have more. No other player in the NFL has more than five rushing touchdowns.

ATLANTA FALCONS (2-3) at MIAMI DOLPHINS (1-5)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Falcons and Dolphins since 2017, when the Dolphins beat the Falcons 20-17.

2: Matt Ryan has thrown at least two touchdowns in four straight games for the first time since Weeks 14-17 of the 2018 season.

31: The Falcons rank 31st in scoring defense, allowing 29.6 PPG.

32: The Dolphins' offense ranks 32nd in rushing (71.5 YPG).

8: The Dolphins are 1-7 in their past eight games against the NFC South.

NEW YORK JETS (1-4) at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (2-4)

1 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: The Patriots have won 11 straight games against the Jets. Since defeating the Patriots 28-21 in a 2011 AFC wild-card matchup, the Jets are 0-10 at Gillette Stadium.

0-7: The Jets have lost their past seven divisional games.

32: The Jets rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring offense (13.4 PPG).

9: Zach Wilson has thrown the most interceptions (nine) of any quarterback this season. He is the first QB with nine interceptions in his first five career starts since DeShone Kizer (2017).

14: The Patriots are 13-1 in their past 14 games against rookie quarterbacks. Both their wins this season have come against rookies (Wilson, Davis Mills).

1: Mac Jones leads all rookie starting QBs in completion percentage (71.1%), passing yards (1,472) and completions (150).

CAROLINA PANTHERS (3-3) at NEW YORK GIANTS (1-5)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Giants and Panthers since Week 5 of 2018, when the Panthers beat the Giants 33-31. The Panthers have won three straight games against the Giants.

8-11: Sam Darnold will be playing at MetLife Stadium for the first time since he was traded by the Jets this past offseason. He is 8-11 in 19 career starts at the stadium.

3: The Panthers are 3-0 with Christian McCaffrey this season and 0-3 without him.

0-3: The Giants are 0-3 in home games this season and 1-5 in their past six home games, dating to last season.

41: The Giants have allowed 41.0 PPG in their previous two games, both losses by at least 20 points.

CINCINNATI BENGALS (4-2) at BALTIMORE RAVENS (5-1)

1 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: The Ravens have won five straight games against the Bengals. Lamar Jackson is 5-0 against Cincinnati.

553: Ja’Marr Chase has the second-most receiving yards (553) in a player’s first six career games in the Super Bowl era. Only Anquan Boldin (592 in 2003) had more.

2: Joe Burrow is one of two quarterbacks (Mahomes) with at least two passing touchdowns in all six games this season.

9: Jackson has nine career 100-yard-rushing games, one shy of tying Michael Vick (10) for the most by a quarterback in NFL history. Jackson has done this in 52 games (43 starts), whereas Vick needed 143 games (115 starts).

7: With a win, the Ravens would be off to their best seven-game start in franchise history. They have never been better than 5-2 through seven games.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (2-4) at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (4-2)

4:05 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Eagles and Raiders since Week 16 of 2017, when the Eagles won 19-10.

2-5: With a loss, the Eagles would be off to their worst start through seven games since 1999.

2: The Raiders have two of the NFL's top three players in yards per reception. Henry Ruggs III is first, at 22.3 YPR, and Bryan Edwards is third, at 20.2.

31.0: The Raiders are averaging 31.0 PPG in their four wins and 11.5 PPG in their two losses.

4: The Raiders are tied with Seattle for the fewest turnovers this season.

DETROIT LIONS (0-6) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (5-1)

4:05 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Lions and Rams since 2018, when the Rams won 30-16. Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford, the quarterbacks traded for each other in the offseason, will both face their former teams for the first time.

0-13: Goff is winless in games he has started without Sean McVay as his head coach: 0-7 with the 2016 Rams and 0-6 with the 2021 Lions.

200/250: Detroit's D’Andre Swift is the only player with 200 rushing yards and 250 receiving yards so far this season.

10: The Lions have lost 10 straight dating to last season, the NFL's longest active losing streak.

300: With two more touchdown passes, Stafford will become the 13th QB in NFL history to reach 300 career passing TDs.

1: L.A.'s Kupp leads the NFL in receiving TDs (seven) and is tied for first in receptions (46).

HOUSTON TEXANS (1-5) at ARIZONA CARDINALS (6-0)

4:25 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: These teams haven't played since Week 11 of 2017, when the Texans won 31-21. This will be the first time former Texans J.J. Watt and DeAndre Hopkins face their former team.

151-55: That's how badly the Texans have been outscored during their five-game losing streak.

15.3: The Texans rank 31st in the NFL in scoring offense and are the only team to be held to fewer than 10 points three times this season.

100%: The Cardinals are a perfect 4-for-4 on fourth-down conversions.

6-0: Since 2018, two of the four teams to start 6-0 have reached the Super Bowl (2018 Rams, 2019 49ers).

73.8: Arizona QB Kyler Murray leads the NFL in completion percentage (73.8%).

CHICAGO BEARS (3-3) at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (5-1)

4:25 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: The Bears defeated the Buccaneers 20-19 in Week 5 last season, marking Tom Brady's first career loss against Chicago (he was 5-0).

32.5: The Buccaneers have the third-best scoring offense (32.5 PPG), while the Bears rank 30th (16.3 PPG).

4.3: The Bears are averaging 4.3 yards per play, worst in the NFL.

6-1: With a win, the Bucs would be off to their best seven-game start in franchise history.

600: Brady needs two TD passes to become the first player in NFL history with 600 in his career.

2,064: Brady leads the NFL with 2,064 passing yards. At 44, he could become the oldest player ever to lead the league in passing, breaking his own record set in 2017 at age 40.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (2-4) at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (2-3)

8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

Matchup: These teams have not played since 2017, when the Colts won 26-23 in OT. The Colts have beaten the 49ers four straight times dating to 2005.

27.7: The Colts are averaging 27.7 PPG in their past three (2-1). QB Carson Wentz has completed 69.0% of his passes for 853 yards, six TDs and no interceptions in that stretch.

2: The 49ers are tied with the Jaguars for the fewest takeaways in the NFL (two).

0-6: The 49ers have lost six straight home games dating to last season. It's their longest home losing streak since they dropped 11 straight from 2016 to 2017.

7: All three of the 49ers’ losses this season have been by seven points or fewer.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (3-2) at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (2-4)

8:15 p.m. ET Monday on ESPN

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Saints and Seahawks since 2019, when the Saints beat the Seahawks 33-27 in Seattle.

79.0: The Saints have the NFL's second-best rushing defense (79.0 rush YPG allowed) and are tied for second in scoring defense (18.2 PPG).

11: QB Jameis Winston has 11 TDs and one interception in the Saints’ wins, compared to one TD and two INTs in their losses.

4-0: The Seahawks have won their past four appearances on Monday Night Football.

0-3: Including their 2021 playoff loss to the Rams, the Seahawks have lost three straight at home for the first time under Pete Carroll.

140.8: The Seahawks rank 30th in rushing defense, allowing 140.8 YPG.

MILESTONES & STREAKS

Longest active winning streak: Cardinals (6)

Longest active losing streaks: Lions (10)

Davante Adams: Needs one touchdown catch to tie Sterling Sharpe for third on the all-time Packers list with 65. Don Hutson (99) is first, and Jordy Nelson (69) is second.

Tom Brady: If Brady throws four touchdown passes against the Bears on Sunday, it will be his 37th game with four or more TD passes, tying the NFL record held by Drew Brees. If Brady throws two TD passes, he will extend his career record to 600. No. 2 on the all-time list is Brees, with 571.

Matthew Stafford: Needs two touchdown passes to reach the 300-mark for his career.

