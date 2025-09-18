National Football League Buy or Sell? Taking Stock of Undefeated & Winless Teams as Contenders Published Sep. 19, 2025 4:11 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

When it comes to playoff hopefuls, there is a wide divide between the haves and the have nots. The "haves" in this case being undefeated teams through the opening few weeks, and the "have nots" those winless in that same time.

Consider: Since the introduction of the 14-team postseason bracket, 2-0 teams have qualified for the playoffs at a 78.6 percent rate. Conversely, teams with 0-2 records since the 1970 NFL merger have a 10.1 percent chance of making the playoffs, and that number drops to 2.4 percent when falling to 0-3.

So, as playoff berths already hang in the balance, here is my verdict on whether to buy or sell the stock of these undefeated and winless squads as contenders (listed in alphabetical order):

Arizona Cardinals (2-0)

A win is a win, but the Cardinals’ 2-0 start does not move the needle based on their ability to whip inferior opponents. Granted, Jonathan Gannon’s squad did what they were expected to do in dismantling the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers, but it is hard to get excited about a pair of one-score wins over two winless teams. After watching the Cardinals take on the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks in back-to-back divisional battles over the next two weeks, we will know whether the Cardinals are true contenders or pretenders by Week 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

Verdict: Sell

Chicago Bears

The hype surrounding Ben Johnson, Caleb Williams and the Bears has subsided after the team has limped out of the gate looking nothing like the high-powered offense and suffocating defense many envisioned during the preseason. Perhaps the slow start is a sign of growing pains for a team adapting to a new way of life, but the disappointing performance and production from both sides suggest the Bears have a ways to go before they can seriously contend in one of the toughest divisions in football.

Verdict: Sell

Houston Texans (0-2)

The ugly start from back-to-back AFC South champs has dimmed the spotlight on a squad loaded with young stars, but head coach Demeco Ryans has a dominant defense at his disposal that could help them overtake their division rivals after their early-season struggles. Though C.J. Stroud and Co. must find their rhythm to become an efficient offense that can complement a suffocating defense, the Texans’ pass rushers and playmakers possess enough "take over the game" ability to tilt the field in Houston’s favor as they attempt to climb back into the playoff race.

Verdict: Buy

Indianapolis Colts (2-0)

Daniel Jones’ redemption story is another example of the impact of play-calling on a franchise quarterback’s performance. The former New York Giants castoff is flourishing in an offense that features explosive playmakers on the perimeter and a blue-chip workhorse in the backfield. Although the football world is waiting for the clock to strike midnight on the Colts’ Cinderella, the veteran is finally supported by the playmakers and defense he needed to win big games down the stretch.

Verdict: Buy

Kansas City Chiefs (0-2)

Despite their slow start, the Chiefs possess the championship pedigree to re-emerge as a playoff contender. The team has advanced to the Super Bowl in five of the last six seasons, with three wins and a championship aura that makes it impossible to dismiss their chances of turning things around. While Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes will need to work their magic to wake up a stagnant offense, the future gold jacket duo has repeatedly pulled rabbits out of the hat to sustain a dynasty that was expected to end when All-Pro Tyreek Hill walked out of the door. Given their experience and expertise as high-level winners, the Chiefs should be able to climb back into the title chase by season’s end.

Verdict: Buy

Los Angeles Chargers (2-0)

If the Chargers stick to the Jim Harbaugh script, the Bolts should be making a Super Bowl run at season’s end. The team has not only embraced their head coach’s blue-collar approach, but they are pummeling opponents utilizing an old-school formula that prioritizes the running game, stingy defense, and magical quarterback play in the clutch. With all the pieces in place for a championship run, the Chargers’ fast start has them positioned to claim the AFC’s No.1 seed.

Verdict: Buy

Miami Dolphins (0-3)

Mike McDaniels is quickly discovering how challenging it can be to implement a rigid culture after operating as a "player’s coach" for three-plus seasons. While the no-nonsense approach is certainly warranted after the countless reports detailing the lack of accountability on and off the field, the marquee players and big money holdovers must embrace the changes for the results to change between the lines. After falling to 0-3 following a 31-21 loss to the Bills on Thursday night, it might be time to close the book on the McDaniels’ era in Miami.

Verdict: Sell

New York Jets (0-2)

Aaron Glenn’s turnaround efforts have yet to produce a win, but the Jets have enough talent and toughness to develop into a competitive squad in the second half of the season. Though the Jets’ potent rushing attack with Justin Fields, Breece Hall, and Braelon Allen operating as a three-headed monster should strike fear in opponents, the offense has been unable to impose its will on its foes consistently. With the defense also failing to play to the standard despite their superior personnel, the Jets will extend their playoff drought in Glenn’s debut season.

Verdict: Sell

San Francisco 49ers (2-0)

The 49ers’ collective talent and creative scheming pose quite the challenge for opponents, who are unable to deal with the team’s overwhelming physicality between the lines. Kyle Shanahan’s crew can win with brains or brawn in a league that rewards teams committed to playing smash-mouth football with a sprinkle of pizzazz. With the personnel and playbook to test the minds and bodies of the league’s elite, the 49ers are well-positioned to make another deep postseason run with or without their A-listers in the lineup.

Verdict: Buy

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0)

After securing four straight division crowns, we should expect to see the Buccaneers sit atop the NFC South at season’s end. The Buccaneers’ rugged offense features a mix of hard-nosed running complemented by a dynamic aerial attack with a collection of dominant pass catchers with slick route-running skills and sticky hands. As Todd Bowles continues to overwhelm opponents with a high-pressure scheme that creates big play opportunities for a collection of high-IQ defenders, the Buccaneers are sitting pretty as a dark horse contender in the NFC.

Verdict: Buy

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

What did you think of this story?

share