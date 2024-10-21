National Football League Bucs believe WR Chris Godwin suffered dislocated ankle vs. Ravens Published Oct. 21, 2024 11:52 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without Chris Godwin for a while. The receiver was carted off with a leg injury with less than a minute remaining in their 41-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.

Head coach Todd Bowles said the team believes Godwin suffered a dislocated ankle.

The injury happened when Godwin caught a pass from Baker Mayfield and was tackled by Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith. The receiver stayed down on the field and appeared to be in significant pain. ESPN declined to show a replay as teammates gathered around Godwin.

This was the second major receiver injury for the Bucs in Week 7. In the second quarter, Mike Evans exited the game with a hamstring injury, shortly after he recorded the 100th touchdown reception of his career.

Even before Evans' injury, Godwin was Tampa's top receiver this season. He came into the week with a team-high 43 catches for 511 yards, along with five touchdown receptions. Godwin added seven catches for 65 yards against the Ravens.

