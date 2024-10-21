National Football League
Buccaneers WR Mike Evans leaves game vs. Ravens with hamstring injury
Updated Oct. 21, 2024 9:59 p.m. ET

On the same night that he made history, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans left in the second quarter with a hamstring injury. He will not return. 

The injury came in the end zone, where Evans tried to haul in his second touchdown pass against the Baltimore Ravens. As he fell to the ground, Evans immediately grabbed his hamstring. Soon after, the veteran wide receiver walked to the locker room with trainers. 

In the first quarter, Evans caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield to give the Bucs an early 7-0 lead. 

With the score, Evans became the 11th player in NFL history to record 100 career receiving touchdowns. He joins Hall of Famers Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, Marvin Harrison and Terrell Owens as the only players in NFL history to have at least 100 TD receptions in the first 11 seasons of a career.

The 31-year-old Evans has only missed nine games in his 11-year career, though last week he was dealing with what the Bucs described as a nagging hamstring issue and did not practice Thursday or Friday. He has 26 catches for 335 yards and a team-high six touchdown receptions this season. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

