Bucs' Baker Mayfield 'Is The Most Valuable Player' In NFL, Says Michael Strahan
Published Oct. 19, 2025 1:58 p.m. ET

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now, and all eyes are on quarterback Baker Mayfield headed into a challenging Week 7 tilt against the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football.

Ahead of the action, Michael Strahan broke down why he believes the Bucs' signal-caller is the best player in the league right now on "FOX NFL Sunday."

"The thing about Tampa [is], they just keep winning," Strahan said. "And then you look at Baker Mayfield. … This guy, in my opinion, is the MVP. He is the most valuable player in this league and to his team. At points, you had [Chris] Godwin out, you had [Mike] Evans out, [Emeka] Egbuka has been out. 

"Those are three of his top guys … and they still keep winning. A lot of credit to Baker Mayfield."

Strahan is referring to Mayfield's brilliant performance in Tampa Bay's double-digit victory over the San Francisco 49ers (4-2) last weekend. Mayfield completed 17 of 23 passes for two scores and no interceptions with a terrific 139.0 passer rating in a game he finished without his top three wide receivers. Star rookie Egbuka (hamstring) was lost for the game in the second half, while Evans (hamstring) and Godwin (fibula) were inactive. What's more, standout running back Bucky Irving (foot, shoulder) didn’t play either. Prior to that win, the former No. 1 overall pick had led the Bucs on four game-winning drives in the last minute this season.

The Buccaneers (5-1) are aiming to continue their hot streak after having won three straight, while the Lions (4-2) are looking to bounce back after suffering their first loss since their season opener last week.

Heading into Week 7, Mayfield boasts the third-best odds for NFL MVP (+350) behind Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (+185) and Bills QB Josh Allen (+300) — the reigning MVP — according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Mayfield has 12 touchdowns (tied for third) and 1,539 yards through the air (fourth) this season. His MVP odds surged up the board from +1100 after his impressive Week 6 performance in which he passed for 256 yards and two touchdowns.

