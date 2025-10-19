Who's the Best Team in the NFL? 'FOX NFL Sunday' Weighs In

Usually at this point in the season, we have an idea of who the team to chase at the top of the NFL is. So far, though, that’s not the case.

There are only three one-loss teams in the NFL, but one of them has a tie. That means there are a lot of contenders, but none of them have separated themselves yet.

So, the crew on "FOX NFL Sunday" was asked, who is the best team in the league? All four guys had a different answer.

The Chiefs offense was already trending upward, and now Kansas City gets wide receiver Rashee Rice back. Howie Long is buying in.

"Obviously, the head coach, Andy Reid, and Spags (Steve Spagnuolo), the defensive coordinator, and Patrick Mahomes are holding it together with duct tape and glue here. [Xavier] Worthy comes back with the speed. You saw the impact that had on their offense. They were struggling on offense, but they've averaged over 30 points per game in the last three games. Now, they get [Rashee] Rice back. That defense feeds off that offense."

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense is about to get even better. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Rob Gronkowski: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Gronk went with one of his former teams, and the one that sat atop Tom Brady's power rankings.

"The Kansas City Chiefs are pretty good, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, my former team, are the best team in football. The main reason is because of Baker Mayfield. He's playing the best football of his career right now. Last week, he threw touchdown passes to his No. 6 and 7 wide receivers. That shows what kind of depth they've got on that roster. Wait until they get back Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Emeka Egbuka on the field at the same time. That's going to be scary.

"Last year, Baker Mayfield threw 16 interceptions. This year, he's only thrown one. He's improved tremendously in that category. He can do it on his feet as well, no matter how far the distance is to get the first down. He runs through all the defenders to make the big plays."

Michael Strahan isn't arguing that Buffalo has been hugely convincing this season, but they might be the toughest out in the NFL this season because of their consistency and who they have under center.

"It's a little surprising, but Buffalo. Buffalo, they don't have the best record, maybe not the best pedigree, but they have Josh Allen, the reigning MVP. You've got a shot. So, my argument isn't that they aren't the best right now, but they'll be the best down the road, when it really matters. I think that's when Buffalo will show up."

The Rams opened Sunday by controlling their matchup in London against the Jaguars, and then Terry Bradshaw said he thinks they're the best in the NFL.

"Easy, mine's the Rams. If it hadn't been for a blocked field goal attempt [and an overtime loss to the 49ers], they'd be 6-0. They can run it with Kyren Williams. They've got Davante Adams and Puka Nacua at wide receiver. They've got a great quarterback. They've got a great defense. Their defense is lights out."