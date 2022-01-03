National Football League Bucky's Breakdown: Bengals, Niners find their future stars 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Bucky Brooks

FOX Sports NFL Analyst

With the holiday season in the rearview mirror, the NFL season is now all about spotting the hottest teams and players heading into the playoffs.

To realize their dreams, teams with title aspirations need their stars to play like stars. Already, a handful of blue-chip players have elevated their performances down the stretch to ensure that their respective teams make the tournament.

Given some time to take in the noteworthy performances in Week 17, with playoff berths hanging in the balance, here are my thoughts and observations from a wild football weekend.

FIVE THINGS THAT LOOKED GOOD

1. Is Trey Lance the 49ers’ X-factor?

The rookie QB finally got his chance to play in a big game, and he did not disappoint against the Texans.

Lance completed 16 of 23 passes for 249 yards with two touchdowns and an interception while adding another 31 yards on the ground. With 10.8 pass yards per attempt and a 116.0 passer rating, Lance delivered explosive plays with efficiency from the pocket.

The numbers do not lie, but Lance also passes the eye test as a dynamic playmaker with five-star potential. The 6-foot-4, 224-pounder pushes the ball down the field to stretch the defense and create more room for Elijah Mitchell and other Niners backs to run between the tackles. In addition, Lance’s athleticism and mobility enabled the 49ers to feature a variety of bootlegs and movement concepts to complement a running game that is already a nightmare to defend.

With the rookie setting in after a lengthy apprenticeship behind Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers might have an X-factor in the bullpen who could add a dimension to a potent offense heading into the playoffs.

2. The Titans bully their way to the top

There is something to be said for being the tougher and more physical team each week. That’s why Mike Vrabel deserves credit for guiding the Titans to a No. 1 seed utilizing an old-school approach that emphasizes toughness over talent.

Despite the losses of key personnel, most notably Derrick Henry, the Titans continue to rack up wins due to a commitment to turn every game into a street fight while playing smart football. The bully-ball approach not only tests the courage of opponents but also challenges the opposing coach’s patience and discipline to stick with the original game plan when the Titans muddy up the game with their grimy tactics.

The Titans’ success is mostly a byproduct of taking care of the ball and avoiding the self-inflicted mistakes that routinely cost teams games. But it is impossible to ignore how their collective physicality and toughness (mental and physical) produce wins each week.

3. Ja’Marr Chase makes history

It is not supposed to be this easy for a rookie to step in and dominate on the perimeter, but Ja’Marr Chase is an extraordinary athlete with exceptional hands, ball skills and playmaking ability.

While those traits were easy to identify during Chase’s spectacular run at LSU, I did not expect him to dominate immediately as the Bengals’ No. 1 receiver, particularly after missing his final collegiate season as a COVID opt-out. I thought the rust from the extended layoff would make it hard for him to hit the ground running as a pro and that he would not make his mark until his second NFL season, after he acclimated to the pro game.

I underestimated how his dominance at LSU against top corners was actually a preview of the way he would torch defenders in the league.

Against the Chiefs, Chase gave us another glimpse of his superior skills as a playmaker with an 11-catch, 266-yard effort that included three scores. He set the single-game rookie record for receiving yards.

Chase torched single and double coverage while running away from underneath defenders on a variety of catch-and-run plays.

The 60-minute exhibition of playmaking is exactly what every coach desires in a No. 1 receiver, and it is why Chase is the undisputed choice as this season’s Offensive Rookie of the Year.

4. Do not count the Cardinals out

Perhaps I jumped the gun by suggesting that the Cardinals’ recent three-game losing streak was part of an annual late-season swoon by Kliff Kingsbury’s teams. The questions and concerns should subside for a bit after Arizona knocked off one of the NFL’s hottest teams in a marquee matchup with significant playoff implications.

The embattled head coach had one of the best performances of his NFL career Sunday. Kingsbury tactically managed the game to frustrate the Cowboys and keep the Cardinals in control. From his clever utilization of pace and tempo on offense to his calculated special-teams gambles, Kingsbury pulled out all the stops to get the Cardinals back on track with a 25-22 win. Moreover, he silenced the doubters who questioned whether Arizona had the guts and grit to bounce back from a late-season slide to reemerge as a title contender.

Although there is more work to be done to regain the swagger and rhythm that made the Cardinals the NFL’s No. 1 team for most of the first half, the outstanding play of Kyler Murray & Co. under the direction of Kingsbury should make the competition take notice.

Kyler Murray on the Cardinals' big win over Dallas Kyler Murray improved his record to 8-0 at AT&T Stadium after Arizona's 25-22 win over the Cowboys.

With firepower on each side of the ball, the Cardinals could make a deep playoff run that shocks the football world and squashes the narrative around their coach.

5. Jalen Hurts gets it done

Jalen Hurts might not check all the boxes as a traditional quarterback, but the Eagles are not a playoff team without him. The second-year pro found a way to lead a flawed team to a postseason berth utilizing his athleticism, playmaking ability and superb leadership skills.

Although it is not always pretty, Hurts finds a way to move the chains and score points. Whether utilizing his running skills and athleticism to outmaneuver defenders on designed quarterback runs and impromptu scrambles or completing timely throws from the pocket, the Eagles’ QB1 has a knack for making the critical play when the game is on the line.

He simply plays winning football, and that has enabled the Eagles to sneak into the playoffs when few expected them to make it.

The Eagles might decide to enter the quarterback sweepstakes in the offseason to land Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson or another disgruntled veteran looking for a new home. But the team would be wise to resist the temptation and focus its efforts on nurturing the young franchise quarterback developing right in Philly.

FIVE THINGS THAT LOOKED BAD

1. AB had to go

Give Bruce Arians and Tom Brady credit for attempting to hang in with a Hall of Fame-caliber player with myriad issues, but it was time for the Buccaneers to move on from Antonio Brown.

The disgruntled pass-catcher embarrassed the team again, this time by walking off midgame and shedding his jersey and pads on his way off the field.

Antonio Brown exits midgame in Buccaneers vs. Jets Tampa Bay wide receiver Antonio Brown appeared upset on the sideline, and shortly after, he took off his uniform and left the field.

Considering that Brown is coming off of a three-game suspension for submitting a fake vaccination card to add to a laundry list of on and off-field incidents that would have made most players expendable, the Buccaneers had to end the drama by releasing Brown immediately.

Despite Brown's talent and contributions as a slot receiver, Arians and Brady risked losing their credibility as leaders if they continued to put up with this silly behavior. Sure, Brown could help the team win with his playmaking ability, but his behavior is detrimental to the squad.

The Buccaneers must prioritize team over talent in this situation.

The "First Things First" crew on the Antonio Brown incident "First Things First" welcomes Michael Vick to discuss his former teammate Antonio Brown. Vick, Chris Broussard and Nick Wright recap the receiver's bizarre behavior Sunday and talk about his future.

2. Tua struggles in a big game

For all the progress that Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has made in his second season, he might have a tough time silencing the critics after his disappointing performance in a 34-3 loss to the Titans. The defeat eliminated Miami from playoff contention.

The second-year pro completed 19 of 38 passes for 205 yards with an interception. In addition, Tagovailoa took four sacks and finished the game with a 53.1 passer rating. The substandard stat line accurately reflects how the young quarterback played, with a number of misfires and miscues overshadowing a handful of impressive throws.

With Brian Flores seemingly growing frustrated with Tagovailoa’s mistakes, the rumor mill will resume regarding the team’s interest in finding a new quarterback for 2022.

3. Matthew Stafford’s turnover woes

The Rams might have acquired a more talented quarterback than Jared Goff when they traded for Matthew Stafford, but I am beginning to question whether the Super Bowl contenders improved as a squad. Despite his impressive passing skills and five-star arm talent, Stafford has been a turnover machine down the stretch, and it could be problematic for the team in the playoffs.

With four pick-sixes and a handful of games with multiple turnovers, the Rams’ QB1 is a bit of a liability with the ball in his hands. Turnovers are the No. 1 deciding factor in games, and Stafford’s shaky ball security could be the difference between a long playoff run and a one-and-done scenario for the Rams.

4. The Giants stink

I normally refrain from using harsh terms to describe an NFL team, but that accurately describes the kind of football Joe Judge’s squad has played this season.

From the poor execution to the turnover woes of their quarterbacks to the inconsistent play of the defense, the Giants are one of the worst teams I have watched in my 20-plus years around the game. They look inept in every facet of the game.

Although the roster features some talented players, the puzzle pieces do not fit, and the coaches have failed to implement a plan that accentuates the strengths while minimizing the weaknesses.

General manager Dave Gettleman will ultimately take the fall for the team’s shortcomings, but Judge and his assistants should also catch some flak for the Giants’ poor performance.

5. Carson Wentz remains a mystery

Just when it looked like Carson Wentz had turned the corner as the Colts’ franchise quarterback, the veteran failed to play like a big-time QB when the team needed him.

Sure, Wentz played a clean game without any turnovers on the stat sheet, but he did not make enough game-changing plays to help the Colts avoid an upset loss to the Raiders. Franchise quarterbacks are expected to elevate the performances of their teammates with spectacular plays and pinpoint throws in key moments.

The sixth-year QB failed to deliver — other than an ill-advised alley-oop throw that somehow landed in T.Y. Hilton’s hands in the end zone.

With the Colts’ playoff hopes hinging on Wentz’s play in critical moments, the team needs its quarterback to take his game up a few notches.

MY TOP 10 TEAMS

1. Packers: The road to the Super Bowl runs through Lambeau after the Packers clinched a No. 1 seed with an impressive beatdown of the Vikings. The Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams connection is unstoppable, and it could result in the Packers bringing another Lombardi Trophy home.

2. Titans: It is not always pretty with the Titans, but they find a way to win games. The Titans’ physicality, toughness and resilience will make them a hard out in the tournament, particularly if Derrick Henry returns.

3. Buccaneers: Tom Brady continues to show the football world that he is still a clutch performer with the game on the line. Despite dealing with the Antonio Brown drama, the seven-time Super Bowl champion found a way to direct a game-winning drive that kept the Buccaneers in the hunt for a top seed.

Rob Gronkowski on Buccaneers' comeback victory Rob Gronkowski talks about the Bucs finding a way to win and what it says about the quality of the team.

4. Chiefs: Andy Reid needs to go back to the drawing board after watching his team drop a tough game to the up-and-coming Bengals. The shootout exposed some defensive vulnerabilities that could be exploited in the postseason. With only a week remaining to fix the issues, the pressure is on Reid and his staff to come up with solutions in a hurry.

5. Cowboys: Mike McCarthy and his team need to quit whining about calls and focus on playing better against marquee teams. In a statement game against Arizona, the Cowboys laid an egg and exposed some of the vulnerabilities that lead to questions about their legitimacy as title contenders.

6. Rams: After putting together an all-star team, L.A. seemed poised for NFC domination. But Matthew Stafford’s turnovers could derail the Rams’ title chances. Sean McVay needs to fix his QB1, or the Rams could be one-and-done in the postseason.

7. Bengals: The Bengals proved to the football world that they are capable of slugging it out with the AFC heavyweights. Zac Taylor has a stud in Joe Burrow, and the franchise quarterback is surrounded by a talented supporting cast that gives the Bengals a chance to beat anyone in a win-or-go-home contest.

8. Cardinals: Perhaps Kliff Kingsbury has found a remedy for the late-season woes that have plagued his teams. The Cardinals played one of their best games of the season in Week 17 while making a statement that they are still a viable contender for the NFC crown.

9. Bills: Buffalo's inability to dispatch overmatched opponents is troubling for a team with Super Bowl aspirations. This team plays up or down to the level of competition, and that is a recipe for disaster in the postseason.

Bills clinch playoff spot behind Josh Allen's two TDs Josh Allen scored two rushing touchdowns to help the Bills beat the Falcons 29-15 and clinch a playoff spot.

10. Patriots: The Patriots took care of business against the hapless Jaguars to post their 10th win of the season. Although questions persist about Mac Jones’ ability to put the offense on his back, the rookie is a steady player with a proven track record as a game manager.

WEEK 17 GAME BALLS

MVP of the Week: Tom Brady, Bucs

The best players lead their teams to wins when the squad is having an off-day. Brady provided another example of his exemplary leadership and clutch skills with a 400-yard day that included another game-winning drive. Brady continues to make plays with an assortment of unheralded receivers stepping into unfamiliar roles on the perimeter.

Offensive Player of the Week: Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals

If there was any doubt about who deserves the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, the speculation should end after Ja’Marr Chase’s spectacular performance against the Chiefs. With 11 catches, 266 receiving yards and three touchdowns against a perennial AFC power, Chase showed the football world that he is already an elite receiver who can take over games.

Defensive Player of the Week: Cam Jordan, Saints

Jordan is apparently saving his best for last, with three straight dominant performances to cap off the year. The perennial Pro Bowler racked up 3.5 sacks against the Panthers to seal an 18-10 Saints win. Considering that Jordan has seven sacks in the past three games, the veteran defensive end deserves credit for taking his game up a notch when his team's playoff chances hung in the balance.

Cam Jordan on the Saints' 18-10 victory Cam Jordan discusses the Saints' stellar defensive effort on Sunday in the team's win over the Panthers.

Unsung Hero of the Week: Daniel Carlson

Carlson nailed another game-winner to keep the Raiders' playoff hopes alive. The automatic kicker has come up clutch for the Silver and Black throughout the season. His 3-for-3 effort and 11 points in Week 17 could make him a Raider Nation legend if the team sneaks into the playoffs with a win over the Chargers next week.

