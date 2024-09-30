National Football League NFL Top-10 rankings: Chiefs still No. 1; Bucs, Commanders enter, Eagles drop out Published Sep. 30, 2024 9:09 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Chiefs just don't look like back-to-back champs, you say. Well, that may be true, but on a day when he lost his WR1 in Rashee Rice, Patrick Mahomes teamed up with Travis Kelce to get the job done. And that looked a lot like the back-to-back champs.

The Vikings remain right on Kansas City's heels, showing week after week that they're legitimate contenders. The Bucs and Commanders storm onto the list thanks to their top-of-the-draft quarterbacks, one a redemption story and the other a rookie sensation. And don't sleep on the Ravens, who bullied the Bills on Sunday night and gave notice that they're still a force to be reckoned with. Meanwhile, the Eagles and Jets drop out after disappointing losses.

Here's my Top 10 for Week 4 of the 2024 season.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Throw the style points out when evaluating the Chiefs. They consistently find ways to win, relying on their stars and unheralded players to make plays in the clutch. Whether it is Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce or a recently acquired veteran like Kareem Hunt, Andy Reid finds ways to put players in a position to make a game-changing play. With Steve Spagnuolo working his magic on defense, the Chiefs have the experience and expertise needed to win forever in a league that rarely produces dynasties.

2. Minnesota Vikings

Perhaps the Vikings are underrated as No. 2 on this list behind the back-to-back champs. Kevin O'Connell and Brian Flores deserve their flowers for their terrific work with their units while playing the kind of complementary football that routinely results in rings, banners and confetti. Though it is too early to proclaim the Vikings as Super Bowl frontrunners, the road to the NFC Championship Game could run through Minneapolis.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield has the Buccaneers offense firing on all cylinders. He has settled in as the team's QB1, exhibiting all the traits that made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft. As Todd Bowles continues to paint defensive masterpieces against high-powered offenses, the Buccaneers look like legitimate NFC contenders.

4. Houston Texans

It was not pretty for the Texans against the Jaguars, but the C.J. Stroud-Nico Collins connection helped the team avert disaster against a winless squad. The duo came through in the clutch to swipe a win in a game in which the Texans didn't play anywhere near their best. With an elite quarterback who can erase any miscues on either side of the ball, the Texans always have a chance on game day.

5. Seattle Seahawks

Although the Seahawks have raced out to a 3-0 start, a looming matchup with the Lions on Monday night could shake up the rankings. But a win against one of the most physical teams in the league would show the world that Mike Macdonald's squad is an emerging bully in the Pacific Northwest.

6. Buffalo Bills

Despite Buffalo whipping a trio of cupcakes to start the season, questions persist regarding the Bills' status as contenders after losing to an AFC heavyweight on Sunday night. Their loss to the Ravens exposed some of the Bills' shortcomings in the passing game without a true WR1 to lean on in crucial moments. While wide receiver-by-committee has worked against inferior opponents, the Bills must find a way to create explosive pass plays against elite competition to get over the hump in 2024.

How Lamar Jackson and the Ravens shut down Josh Allen, Bills

7. Washington Commanders

The spectacular start of the Jayden Daniels' era has propelled the Commanders to the No. 1 spot in the NFC East. The No. 2 overall pick has transformed the offense into an unstoppable scoring machine capable of lighting up the scoreboard on the ground or through the air. With the team all-in on its superstar quarterback, the Commanders are poised to make an unexpected run at the division title.

8. Detroit Lions

Depending on the outcome of their Monday night battle with the Seahawks, the Lions could move up the charts as one of the top teams in the NFC. Dan Campbell's bunch has bullied its way into title contention, but the Lions cannot fall off the pace with the division rival Vikings off to a sizzling start.

9. Pittsburgh Steelers

Despite a Week 4 loss, the Steelers hit the quarter-mark as a division leader with plenty of room to improve on the offensive side of the ball. As offensive coordinator Arthur Smith builds around Justin Fields' talents, Pittsburgh's offense could become a potent ground-and-pound attack by season's end. If the Steelers continue to dominate on defense with T.J. Watt leading the way, Mike Tomlin's squad will remain in the hunt as a dark-horse contender in the AFC.

10. Baltimore Ravens

Do not be fooled by the Ravens' .500 record. John Harbaugh's squad passes the eyeball test as one of the elite teams in the AFC due to a hard-hitting defense and a dynamic, run-based offense sparked by two-time MVP Lamar Jackson and two-time rushing champ Derrick Henry. While the old-school blueprint might lack sizzle, the Ravens' ability to bully their opponents into submission will make them a dangerous team in the postseason tournament. As the Ravens lean into their identity as a "Bully Ball" squad that wins relying on their physicality, toughness and tenacity, they will emerge as the team no one wants to face down the stretch.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks .

