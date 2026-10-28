Buccaneers vs. Falcons Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 8

The Atlanta Falcons will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in a Week 8 NFL showdown on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Buccaneers vs. Falcons at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 1.

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Falcons @ Buccaneers Odds

Moneyline

Buccaneers: -135

Falcons: +114

Spread

Buccaneers -2.5: -108

Falcons +2.5: -112

Over/Under

Over 44.5: -102

Under 44.5: -118

Falcons @ Buccaneers Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Tampa Bay has allowed just 18.3 points per game over its last three games, down from 24.0 over its first four.

The Buccaneers have forced 12 turnovers, tied for second-most in the NFL, and own a +6 turnover margin over their last three games.

Michael Penix Jr. has thrown just one interception this season, helping Atlanta limit opportunities for opponents to score off turnovers.

Baker Mayfield attempted just 11 passes for 64 yards in his return from a thumb injury last week, while Bucky Irving rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns. A run-heavy approach could help keep the clock moving.

The Pick: Under 44.5

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Falcons