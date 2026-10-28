National Football League
National Football League
Buccaneers vs. Falcons Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 8
Published Nov. 1, 2026 1:00 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The Atlanta Falcons will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in a Week 8 NFL showdown on FOX.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Buccaneers vs. Falcons at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 1.
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Moneyline
- Buccaneers: -135
- Falcons: +114
Spread
- Buccaneers -2.5: -108
- Falcons +2.5: -112
Over/Under
- Over 44.5: -102
- Under 44.5: -118
From FOX Sports Research:
- Tampa Bay has allowed just 18.3 points per game over its last three games, down from 24.0 over its first four.
- The Buccaneers have forced 12 turnovers, tied for second-most in the NFL, and own a +6 turnover margin over their last three games.
- Michael Penix Jr. has thrown just one interception this season, helping Atlanta limit opportunities for opponents to score off turnovers.
- Baker Mayfield attempted just 11 passes for 64 yards in his return from a thumb injury last week, while Bucky Irving rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns. A run-heavy approach could help keep the clock moving.
How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Falcons
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
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