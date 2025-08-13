National Football League
Browns Rookie QB Shedeur Sanders Injures Oblique at Training Camp Practice
Aug. 13, 2025

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders sustained an oblique injury during drills early in practice Wednesday and did not play the rest of the session.

Sanders and the Browns were in Philadelphia for a pair of joint practices ahead of Saturday’s preseason game. The Browns did not offer any additional information on Sanders' availability for the rest of the week.

Sanders completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards with two first-half touchdown passes to Kaden Davis in his NFL preseason debut in a win over Carolina on Friday night.

The performance by Hall of Famer Deion Sanders' son even caught the attention of NBA star LeBron James.

"That young [man] looking good out there," James wrote. "Keep going UP!!! HEAD down on the grind and HEAD high to the most high."

The Browns took Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of the NFL draft. He wasn’t selected until the 144th overall pick, a stunning fall for the most recognizable player in this draft class.

Sanders finished eighth in the Heisman Trophy balloting last season for Colorado and threw for a school-record 4,134 yards last season.

He is part of a crowded Browns quarterback room as Deshaun Watson is expected to sit out this season with a torn Achilles tendon. The group also includes Kenny Pickett, 40-year-old Joe Flacco and third-round pick Dillon Gabriel, who was responsible for a Football Bowl Subdivision-record 188 total touchdowns during a six-year career that included stops at Central Florida, Oklahoma and Oregon.

Pickett has been slowed in training camp with a hamstring injury and Gabriel experienced a tight hamstring.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

