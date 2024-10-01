National Football League Browns rookie DT Mike Hall Jr. suspended 5 games over domestic altercation Published Oct. 1, 2024 5:52 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. was suspended for five games by the NFL on Tuesday for violating the league's personal conduct policy following his arrest this summer for a domestic altercation.

The league said Hall will be eligible for reinstatement on Oct. 7, meaning he has already served four games of the suspension. The 21-year-old was placed on the commissioner's exempt list last month as a result of the initial charge.

Per the league's policy, all regular-season games missed by a player while on the commissioner's list are credited against any suspension. Hall must remit his salary for those missed games.

Hall was charged with domestic violence on Aug. 13 following the incident involving his fiancee at the home they share in Avon, Ohio.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second-round draft pick from Ohio State pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of disorderly conduct last month. Hall was also given a 30-day suspended jail sentence, fined $250 and given two years of monitored time.

Hall was expected to be in Cleveland's defensive rotation before his off-field issues.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

share