National Football League
Browns rookie DT Mike Hall Jr. suspended 5 games over domestic altercation
National Football League

Browns rookie DT Mike Hall Jr. suspended 5 games over domestic altercation

Published Oct. 1, 2024 5:52 p.m. ET

Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. was suspended for five games by the NFL on Tuesday for violating the league's personal conduct policy following his arrest this summer for a domestic altercation.

The league said Hall will be eligible for reinstatement on Oct. 7, meaning he has already served four games of the suspension. The 21-year-old was placed on the commissioner's exempt list last month as a result of the initial charge.

Per the league's policy, all regular-season games missed by a player while on the commissioner's list are credited against any suspension. Hall must remit his salary for those missed games.

Hall was charged with domestic violence on Aug. 13 following the incident involving his fiancee at the home they share in Avon, Ohio.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second-round draft pick from Ohio State pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of disorderly conduct last month. Hall was also given a 30-day suspended jail sentence, fined $250 and given two years of monitored time.

Hall was expected to be in Cleveland's defensive rotation before his off-field issues.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: NFL Top-10 rankings: Chiefs still No. 1; Bucs, Commanders enter, Eagles drop out

NFL Top-10 rankings: Chiefs still No. 1; Bucs, Commanders enter, Eagles drop out

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes