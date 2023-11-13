Browns QB Deshaun Watson to have MRI on left ankle injured in win over Ravens
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will have an MRI on his left ankle after hurting it Sunday in Cleveland's last-second win at Baltimore.
Watson twice rolled his ankle in the first half but stayed in the game and went 14-of-14 for 134 yards after halftime as the Browns (6-3) rallied in the fourth quarter for a 33-31 win. Watson left M&T Bank Stadium in a walking boot.
He said after the game he would be ready this week when the Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3).
After twisting his ankle the second time, Watson left the field early to get treatment, and backup P.J. Walker threw a long pass on the final play before halftime.
Coach Kevin Stefanski did not provide any specifics on Watson's injury on Monday but did confirm his QB will have extra image testing done on his ankle.
It's the latest injury for Watson, who made just one start in four October games because of a strained rotator cuff in his right shoulder.
Stefanski also was awaiting MRI results on Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward, who suffered a neck injury in the first half when he was hit at the end of a play by Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley.
Ward was cleared of a concussion but didn't return.
Stefanski wouldn't comment on whether Stanley should have been called for a penalty, but he said the Browns will send the play to the NFL for review.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
NFL Week 10 highlights: Raiders beat Jets; Lions, Seahawks, Cardinals win on last-second FGs
NFL Week 10 top viral moments: Josh Dobbs, C.J. Stroud, 49ers, Browns draw buzz in epic slate
2023 NFL Defense Rankings: Team Pass and Rush Stats
-
New York Jets vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Prediction, odds, picks
NFL Stock Watch: 49ers get their groove back; C.J. Stroud, Texans look legit
Former NFL cornerback D.J. Hayden and 5 others killed in crash in downtown Houston
-
Patriots continue to come undone; Bill Belichick, Mac Jones’ futures in question
Rob Gronkowski goes airborne, skydives live on 'FOX NFL Sunday'
Eagles' Jason Kelce reflects on being named 2023 Sexiest Man Alive finalist
-
NFL Week 10 highlights: Raiders beat Jets; Lions, Seahawks, Cardinals win on last-second FGs
NFL Week 10 top viral moments: Josh Dobbs, C.J. Stroud, 49ers, Browns draw buzz in epic slate
2023 NFL Defense Rankings: Team Pass and Rush Stats
-
New York Jets vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Prediction, odds, picks
NFL Stock Watch: 49ers get their groove back; C.J. Stroud, Texans look legit
Former NFL cornerback D.J. Hayden and 5 others killed in crash in downtown Houston
-
Patriots continue to come undone; Bill Belichick, Mac Jones’ futures in question
Rob Gronkowski goes airborne, skydives live on 'FOX NFL Sunday'
Eagles' Jason Kelce reflects on being named 2023 Sexiest Man Alive finalist