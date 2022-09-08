Browns-Panthers preview: Week 1 NFL guide, analysis, prediction 1 day ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The first Sunday of the 2022 NFL season features a highly anticipated matchup between the new-look Cleveland Browns and the Baker Mayfield -led Carolina Panthers .

FOX Sports' staff of NFL writers has assembled a guide to every Week 1 contest. Be sure to check back throughout the coming season for weekly matchup analysis and game predictions.

Will Baker Mayfield shine in Week 1 revenge game vs. Browns? Carolina Panthers QB Baker Mayfield is set to face his old team in a revenge game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Will he come out victorious?

Cleveland Browns vs. Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Overview: Mayfield gets a revenge game against the Panthers. Though with Mayfield, his hot emotions aren't always a pathway to success. He probably throws a pair of interceptions, but even if he does, the Panthers can probably eke out a win.

They have an extremely talented secondary with plenty of talent on the edge. The Browns will try to run the ball to victory, but with Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson patrolling the inside, running back Nick Chubb might not find much room.

Matchup to watch: LT Ikem Ekwonu vs. Edge Myles Garrett

This is where all hell could break loose for the Panthers. Their tackles are simply not equipped to handle the edge rushers from Cleveland in Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney . Garrett, in particular, has a massive advantage over Ekwonu, the sixth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Ekwonu has been equal parts incompetent and competent this offseason — as it tends to go with rookies. But against an elite player like Garrett, things could get ugly.

Key stat: The Browns are 0-16-1 (W-L-T) in their last 17 season openers. The last time Cleveland won its opener was in 2004.

Prediction: So long as Mayfield's mistakes aren't catastrophic, the Panthers should win this. Carolina can lean on a healthy Christian McCaffrey in the run and passing game in an effort to mitigate the Cleveland pass-rush. And Jacoby Brissett won't scare Carolina's defense. Panthers 17, Browns 13 — Henry McKenna

