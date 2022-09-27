National Football League
Browns’ Myles Garrett discharged from hospital following accident
National Football League

Browns’ Myles Garrett discharged from hospital following accident

Cleveland Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett has reportedly been released from the hospital one day after avoiding life-threatening injuries upon flipping his Porsche in a one-car accident.

Garrett crashed his vehicle following practice Monday. 

NFL network's Tom Pelissero reported Garrett had swerved to avoid an animal on a wet road, causing his car to flip multiple times. Initially, the team said the star lineman was taken for emergency care but did not give details about his injuries or condition. He was discharged Monday night.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said it responded to a rollover crash around 3 p.m. When troopers arrived, they found a gray Porsche 911 Turbo S on the right side of the road with rollover damage.

The highway patrol said Garrett and an unidentified female passenger were both transported to a hospital.

The crash is still under investigation, but the highway patrol said "impairment from alcohol/or drugs is not suspected." Garrett and his passenger were both wearing safety belts. 

Garrett and his teammates returned to practice Monday at the team’s facility in Berea, Ohio, following a long weekend after their home win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

Garrett, 26, was in the locker room following the morning workout.

It’s not yet known if Garrett’s playing status for Sunday’s game in Atlanta will be altered by the accident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

