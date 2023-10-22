National Football League Browns edge Myles Garrett dominates in win over Colts: 'Man, 95 is a problem' Published Oct. 22, 2023 7:08 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Myles Garrett on Sunday was a one-man wrecking ball, adding to his reputation as one of the best defensive players in football.

The Browns' All-Pro edge rusher had nine tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, a pass breakup and a blocked field goal in Cleveland's dramatic 39-38 victory over the Colts (3-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium. It was nothing less than one of the most dominant individual defensive performances in the NFL this season.

He put on his back a Cleveland team (4-2) that didn't play to its elite standard defensively — 38 points is by far the most the Browns have allowed this season — and was down to its backup quarterback, P.J. Walker, for more than three quarters. Starter Deshaun Watson left the game late in the first period after the back of his head slammed against the turf after a hard hit. He was cleared to return, but coach Kevin Stefanski decided to hold out Watson for the rest of the game.

"Man, 95 is a problem. That's for sure," Walker said about Garrett. "You can see them rally around him, you know what I'm saying? He makes big plays when the biggest plays need to be made and that's big for us."

The Garrett show began late in the first quarter, when the four-time Pro Bowler beat Colts left tackle Bernhard Raimann on the edge and strip sacked Gardner Minshew on a first-and-10 in Indianapolis territory. The loose ball was recovered by linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. Cleveland scored a touchdown five plays later.

Garrett had his second strip sack in the second quarter, with the Colts in the shadow of their own end zone. Indianapolis brought a chipping tight end — second-year pro Drew Ogletree — but it didn't matter. Garrett got past Olgetree and rookie offensive tackle Blake Freeland, who barely got a hand on him, en route to a sack on Minshew in the end zone just as the QB was trying to push the ball forward. Linebacker Tony Fields II dived on the loose ball, securing it for the touchdown.

"I think you go into every game with Myles anticipating you're going to like your matchups," Stefanski said. "He gets a ton of attention, and when he doesn't get attention — when he doesn't get that chip or that running back to his side — he can make a play."

Nowhere was Garrett's freakish athleticism more present than with 10:16 before halftime, when he blocked a 60-yard field goal by place kicker Matt Gay — jumping over blocking linemen on the left side of the line of scrimmage once the ball was snapped, and timing his second jump to get his hands up to deflect the kick.

Cornerback Denzel Ward corralled the ball, returning it 19 yards to set up the Browns just outside of the red zone at the Colts 26. Cleveland's Dustin Hopkins drilled a 44-yard field goal four plays later.

"Guys have done that before," Stefanski said of the blocked field goal. "(Special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone) thought there was something there and Myles did a great job. Really got to be careful not to leverage. If there's anyone on earth that can do it, it's Myles Garrett."

Not only was Garrett wrecking the Colts' game plan, but he's also directly responsible for 17 of the Browns' 39 points in their nail-biting victory, which was secured with a 12-play, 80-yard drive in the closing minutes. With Cleveland out of timeouts, running back Kareem Hunt punched in a fourth-and-goal touchdown run with 15 seconds left.

With his first-quarter sack, Garrett surpassed Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Reggie White for the most sacks by a player before turning 28 since 1982, when individual sacks became an official stat, according to NFL Research. White was at 80; Garrett — who doesn't turn 28 until Dec. 29 — is now at 82 following Sunday's performance.

The Browns defense, which entered the game playing at a historic level — the unit had allowed the third-fewest yards by any NFL team in its first five games since 1970 — was uncharacteristically sloppy and undisciplined at times Sunday. There was the 59-yard catch-and-run touchdown allowed to Colts rookie Josh Downs on a free play. There were the missed tackles on Michael Pittman Jr.'s 75-yard touchdown late in the final period.

But we also saw the unit's greatness. How the Browns took the ball away from Minshew, who had four giveaways (three lost fumbles, an interception). How 10 of the Colts' 16 drives were held to three plays or fewer. How the defense can carry a team that is still trying to figure it out offensively.

That starts with Garrett.

"I like my chances against just about everybody," he said. "Whether it's one, two, three guys. I'm going to keep on rushing. Those big moments when you have to make a play, I'm ready to step up."

Ben Arthur is the AFC South reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .

