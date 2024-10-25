National Football League Browns' Deshaun Watson undergoing Achilles surgery, Jedrick Wills Jr. out Published Oct. 25, 2024 3:40 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Browns starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. will miss Sunday's game against Baltimore with a knee injury as Cleveland tries to snap a five-game losing streak in its first game since losing quarterback Deshaun Watson for the season.

Wills didn't practice this week and was officially ruled out Friday by coach Kevin Stefanski. The Browns have had to juggle their offensive line all season because of injuries.

Stefanski said Wills hurt the same knee he had surgery on in December.

With Wills sidelined, the Browns (1-6) will again have to shuffle the O-line and Stefanski confirmed one option is sliding right tackle Dawand Jones to the left side.

Jones started the first five games at right tackle as Jack Conklin worked his way back from reconstructive knee surgery. Conklin, a two-time All-Pro, was hurt in last year's season opener and returned to the lineup two weeks ago.

The Browns are expected to get back right guard Wyatt Teller, who missed the past four games with a knee injury. One of the league's best run blockers, Teller was designated to return from injured reserve and practiced all week.

That's good news for Cleveland's league-worst offense and quarterback Jameis Winston, who will make his first start this week after Watson suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon injury last week.

Watson is scheduled to have surgery Friday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Stefanski said second-year QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson will back up Winston against the Ravens. Thompson-Robinson came in after Watson got hurt and injured the middle finger on his throwing hand on a sack.

The Browns signed QB Bailey Zappe earlier this week off Kansas City's practice squad.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

