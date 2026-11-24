Not only has Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins lost the starting job, but he’s now set to be sidelined for a game — and it isn't due to injury.

Dobbins has been suspended for Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Broncos head coach Sean Payton told reporters on Tuesday. Payton said that the one-game suspension for Dobbins is for conduct detrimental to the team. He didn't offer any other specifics.

While the specifics of the fallout between Dobbins and Payton remain under wraps, the veteran has seen his workload decrease in recent weeks, even with RJ Harvey on injured reserve. Rookie Jonah Coleman has emerged as of late, logging 24 carries for 111 yards and three touchdowns in the Broncos' win over the Las Vegas Raiders this past week.

After a strong first season in Denver before suffering a foot injury, Dobbins has found himself lost in a crowded backfield this fall. Dobbins has logged less than 25% of the Broncos' offensive snaps across the past four games, watching his workload drop from 14 snaps to 13, then 11 and finally just a single play against the Raiders.

Dobbins has recorded just 324 rushing yards on 3.3 yards per carry and three touchdowns this season.