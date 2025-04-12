National Football League Broncos' Evan Engram on Bo Nix: 'He has everything that it takes to be great' Updated Apr. 12, 2025 2:07 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix had a terrific rookie season that caught the attention of the NFL world at large. Consider one of the quarterback's newest teammates, tight end Evan Engram, sold on Nix.

"He has everything that it takes to be great in this league," Engram said of Nix in a recent interview. "The biggest thing that stood out to me was his presence in the pocket. He's very calm, very collected.

"When the pocket does break down, the plays he can make on his feet while having his eyes downfield is something that you have to continue to put great talent around, because that is a weapon. That is a true weapon."

Denver signed Engram to a two-year, $23 million deal earlier this offseason. The tight end spent the previous three seasons (2022-24) with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who released Engram in March, preceded by a five-year stint (2017-21) with the New York Giants.

Engram, a two-time Pro Bowler, was limited to nine games in 2024 due to hamstring and shoulder injuries, totaling 47 receptions for 365 yards and one touchdown. That said, he ranked 11th among tight ends with a 72.5 overall grade, according to Pro Football Focus. The year prior, he logged 114 receptions, which was fourth in the NFL.

Nix, who Denver selected with the No. 12 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Oregon, started 18 combined games for the Broncos last season, helping them go 10-7 and earn a wild-card berth before losing to the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round. After a bumpy first six games, which saw him total just 1,082 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, five interceptions, a 73.7 passer rating and complete 61.1% of his passes, Nix came into his own in a big way the rest of the season.

Across the Broncos' last 11 regular-season games, Nix totaled 2,693 yards, 24 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 103.9 passer rating, while completing 69.1% of his passes. In all, he totaled 3,775 passing yards, 29 passing touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 93.3 passer rating, while completing 66.3% of his passes in the regular season. Nix also rushed for 430 yards and four touchdowns.

"Just this poise that he plays with," Engram said about Nix. "The swagger that he plays with. When you put all of those things together, there's something special there. Obviously, the rapport he has in the building. The way the coaches talk about him, it was something that really meant a lot to me, as well. Really excited to get to work with Bo.

"He has a bright future ahead of him. Whatever I can do to make his job easier and to help him evolve to be the great player he can become is a great opportunity for myself."

Nix was one of six quarterbacks taken in the first 12 selections of last year's draft, Caleb Williams (No. 1), Offensive Rookie of the Year Award winner Jayden Daniels (No. 2), Drake Maye (No. 3), Michael Penix Jr. (No. 8) and J.J. McCarthy (No. 10) being the other five.

