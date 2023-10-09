National Football League Brock Purdy for MVP? Social media reacts to 49ers beatdown of Cowboys Published Oct. 9, 2023 9:20 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys entered a massive Sunday Night Football matchup against Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers.

A statement was made, all right — the 49ers are not going anywhere, and Purdy belongs in the NFL MVP conversation. San Francisco rolled over Dallas, 42-10.

The 49ers' domination brought out mournful Cowboys backers like "Undisputed" host Skip Bayless, while others like former 49ers cornerback and current "Undisputed" co-host Richard Sherman relished the massive victory.

Here is how social media responded to a blowout that Cowboys haters and lovers alike will not forget any time soon.

Dak and the 'Boys are in trouble

Cowboys haters ready to rub it in on FS1 on Monday

Brock Purdy, MVP candidate?

Are the 49ers the most complete team in the NFL?

