Brock Purdy for MVP? Social media reacts to 49ers beatdown of Cowboys
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys entered a massive Sunday Night Football matchup against Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers.
A statement was made, all right — the 49ers are not going anywhere, and Purdy belongs in the NFL MVP conversation. San Francisco rolled over Dallas, 42-10.
The 49ers' domination brought out mournful Cowboys backers like "Undisputed" host Skip Bayless, while others like former 49ers cornerback and current "Undisputed" co-host Richard Sherman relished the massive victory.
Here is how social media responded to a blowout that Cowboys haters and lovers alike will not forget any time soon.
Dak and the 'Boys are in trouble
Cowboys haters ready to rub it in on FS1 on Monday
Brock Purdy, MVP candidate?
Are the 49ers the most complete team in the NFL?
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
Colts, Jonathan Taylor agree to massive 3-year, $42 million extension
'Swifties Effect': How Taylor Swift is affecting Travis Kelce, NFL player props
2024 NFL mock draft: Bears transform their offense with top two picks
-
2023 NFL Defense Rankings: Team Pass and Rush Stats
Week 5 Blazin' 5: Can Steelers cover? Eagles stay undefeated?
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Green Bay Packers: Prediction, odds, picks
-
2023 NFL Week 5 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads, results for every game
By extending Jonathan Taylor, Colts tie him together with Anthony Richardson
2023 NFL Week 5 odds, best bets: Look for Chiefs to score big, Eagles to cover
-
Colts, Jonathan Taylor agree to massive 3-year, $42 million extension
'Swifties Effect': How Taylor Swift is affecting Travis Kelce, NFL player props
2024 NFL mock draft: Bears transform their offense with top two picks
-
2023 NFL Defense Rankings: Team Pass and Rush Stats
Week 5 Blazin' 5: Can Steelers cover? Eagles stay undefeated?
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Green Bay Packers: Prediction, odds, picks
-
2023 NFL Week 5 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads, results for every game
By extending Jonathan Taylor, Colts tie him together with Anthony Richardson
2023 NFL Week 5 odds, best bets: Look for Chiefs to score big, Eagles to cover