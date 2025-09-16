National Football League Breakout Star: Jordan Love Says Packers TE Tucker Kraft Poised For 'A Big Year' Published Sep. 16, 2025 4:19 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Tucker Kraft put the cherry on top of his prime-time performance. The Packers tight end hauled in an eight-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter and Lambeau-leaped into the stands, flexing his muscles.

After catching six passes for a career-high 124 yards and the score in Green Bay’s 27-18 victory over the Commanders on Thursday, Kraft is our Week 2 pick for Breakout Star, a series spotlighting an ascending young player based on the past week of NFL action.

"That’s who Tuck is every day," quarterback Jordan Love said. "He’s very consistent right now. I don’t think it’s a secret for him to go out there and ball like he does. … It’s something that we just have to keep building on with him, but Tuck is a guy who’s going to have a big year."

Tucker Kraft celebrates with fans after scoring a touchdown against the Commanders at Lambeau Field last Thursday. (Photo by Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Kraft showcased his playmaking ability in the win, which moved the Packers to 2-0. The third-year pro had a career-high 74 yards after the catch (plus-19 over expected), according to Next Gen Stats. He picked up at least 10 yards on four of his six receptions, including a 57-yarder on Green Bay’s second drive that set up a touchdown. He also had a big-time stiff arm in the second quarter — after making a catch in the flat, he threw Commanders safety Will Harris several yards before turning up field.

Kraft’s 124 yards marked the most receiving yards in a game by a Packers tight end since 2015 (Richard Rodgers, 146).

"He’s a guy that approaches the game the right way," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. "I can’t say enough great things about Tuck and just the growth we’ve seen from him from the time he got here. But it’s not only him on the football field. It’s every facet of life I would say. He’s a real leader for us."

A 2023 third-round pick out of South Dakota State, Kraft responded to a quiet rookie season with a strong 2024, when he caught 50 passes for 707 yards and seven touchdowns. Among qualified tight ends, he ranked first in yards after the catch per reception (9.6), second in YAC over expected (plus-159), fifth in total yards after the catch (481) and tied for fourth in touchdown receptions, per NGS.

He’s poised to continue ascending in Year 3.

"I been screaming his name since last year, man," running back Josh Jacobs said, via Packers.com. "He's running hard. I think that he's getting everything that he put in and I'm happy for him."

What Kraft’s performance means for the Packers moving forward

Green Bay has a legitimate TE1 now in Kraft, who could erupt in 2025 considering the surrounding personnel.

The Packers already had plenty of depth at wide receiver (Jayden Reed, Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks), and they've added another piece in rookie Matthew Golden. He's the first receiver Green Bay has selected in the first round since 2002. And while it’s too early to tell if Golden can be the true WR1 the franchise has needed — the former Texas star has just two catches for 16 yards in his first two NFL games — his ability to stretch the field will help Kraft in the middle.

Of Kraft’s 140 receiving yards through two games, 107 have come in the intermediate area (10-19 air yards), where he’s caught all five of his targets and scored both of his touchdowns. He also has 43 yards after the catch in that portion of the field.

"With all the playmakers we have on our offense, you might as well just call us a five-headed dragon," Kraft said. "We have depth at wide receiver. … Just a bunch of dawgs, man. And I’m happy they’re on my side."

The feeling is no doubt mutual.

Ben Arthur is an NFL reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .

