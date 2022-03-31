Bobby Wagner signs five-year deal with Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams
40 mins ago

The rich are getting richer.

After adding Pro Bowl wide receiver Allen Robinson in free agency, the Los Angeles Rams are adding another star to the mix in hopes of defending their Super Bowl title in 2022, signing linebacker Bobby Wagner. 

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Wagner is inking a five-year, $50 million deal with the Rams, which could be worth up to $65 million.

With the signing, Wagner will now head back to his hometown of Los Angeles after his shocking release from the Seattle Seahawks this offseason.

Wagner is a six-time first-team All-Pro selection and eight-time Pro Bowler who twice led the league in tackles (2016 and 2019). He joins a Rams team that took a hit on defense with the departure of future Hall of Famer Von Miller, who joined the Buffalo Bills.

And now, Wagner will have a chance to place an even bigger hit on his former franchise by joining an NFC West division foe.

Wagner gives the Rams an All-Pro performer on all three levels of their defense, joining Aaron Donald on the defensive line and Jalen Ramsey in the secondary. 

A member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team, Wagner spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Seahawks, helping form one of the greatest defenses in NFL history — the Legion of Boom — and winning a Super Bowl with the franchise during the 2013 NFL season.

But after being released earlier this month, in a move that caught Wagner by surprise, he will now venture to L.A. in hopes of winning another Super Bowl before it's all said and done for one of the best linebackers of his generation.

The Rams have won an average of 11 games per season since Sean McVay was named the head coach in 2017, winning three division titles, making the playoffs four times, playing in two Super Bowls and winning one ring.

Now, the gold standard of the division is reloading in an effort to maintain that same level of consistency, and possibly, exceed it.

Here is how the Rams reacted to the news on social media:

