Bobby Wagner returning to Seahawks on one-year contract

Updated Mar. 25, 2023 8:41 p.m. ET

Bobby Wagner's time away from the Seattle Seahawks lasted one season.

The nine-time All-Pro has returned to the team that drafted him on a one-year, $7 million contract, according to multiple reports. Wagner's no-longer-former Seahawks teammates Quandre Diggs and Tyler Lockett also confirmed that the linebacker would be rejoining them in Seattle.

Wagner spent the first 10 years of his career with the Seahawks after Seattle selected him in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft, becoming one of the best linebackers in the NFL in that span. He reached eight consecutive Pro Bowls and received six first team All-Pro nods from 2014 to 2021, and led the league in total tackles in 2016 and 2019. But the Seahawks released Wagner shortly after trading franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in March 2022, and Wagner eventually signed with their NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams.

But the Rams limped to a 5-12 record in 2022, just one year after winning the Super Bowl, due to myriad injuries and poor play on offense. Wagner, however, remained productive, making second team All-Pro while drawing praise for his professionalism in the Rams' locker room during such a tough season for the team. The Seahawks, meanwhile, made a surprise run to the playoffs with Wilson's former backup Geno Smith as their starting quarterback. 

After the Seahawks extended Smith earlier this offseason and the Rams mutually parted ways with Wagner, rumors grew that there might be mutual interest in a reunion between Wagner and Seattle, and Diggs repeatedly tweeted his enthusiastic support of the potential move.

Now, Wagner has indeed returned to the place where he spent the majority of his career as the Seahawks look to build upon their surprising success last season.

