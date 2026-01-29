National Football League
Bills QB Josh Allen Has Surgery for Broken Bone, Reveals He Played Through It
Updated Jan. 29, 2026 4:53 p.m. ET

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen said on Thursday that he recently had surgery for a broken bone in his right foot and expects to be fully healthy for the start of spring practices.

Allen said he broke the fifth metatarsal in his foot when getting hurt late in the second quarter of a 23-20 win at Cleveland on Dec. 21. Allen finished the game and the season by playing through the injury.

Though walking on crutches and wearing a protective boot on Thursday, Allen said he would have been able to play if Buffalo had a game this week. He spoke for the first time since Buffalo’s 33-30 overtime loss in the divisional round at Denver two weeks ago and after attending Joe Brady’s introductory news conference in taking over as Bills' head coach earlier in the day.

Brady was promoted after spending the past two-plus seasons as Buffalo’s offensive coordinator. He replaces Sean McDermott, who was fired last week after a nine-year tenure.

Allen played a role by sitting in on interviews during a six-day search process in which Buffalo considered nine candidates.

General manager Brandon Beane last week indicated the possibility of Allen requiring a procedure to repair the injury.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

