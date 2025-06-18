National Football League Bills' Josh Allen on Tush Push: 'If You Don't Like It, My Advice Is To Stop It' Published Jun. 18, 2025 2:44 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Whether the Philadelphia Eagles' execution of the Tush Push should be allowed has been a topic of conversation in the NFL over the past three years, but Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has a blunt take on the matter.

"I'm a big believer in if you can't stop it, keep running it, right?" Allen said when asked about his thoughts on whether the Tush Push should be banned in an interview with Sports Illustrated. "I think that there's a few teams that do it better than others, but then you look at a few teams that try to do it, and it doesn't have the same success because, one, they maybe don't practice it enough or, two, they don't have the guys to do it. And just because a couple teams do it better than others, I don't feel like it should be banned.

"I understand the merit of what it brings, and so I don't really sway one way or the other. I try to play the game based on the interpretation of the rules. And if that was the rule that was passed, you know, we'll find a different way. But I feel like if you can use it to your benefit, use it to your benefit. If you don't like it, my advice is to stop it, you know?

The Green Bay Packers led an effort to ban the Tush Push this offseason, but a vote on the matter failed to reach the required 24 teams voting in favor of a ban, meaning the play remains legal. As for the team that runs the play, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles just won Super Bowl LIX.

ADVERTISEMENT

Allen and the Bills are coming off a grueling, 32-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Individually, though, Allen won his first career NFL MVP Award en route to helping Buffalo go 13-4 and win the AFC East for a fifth consecutive season.

In the regular season, the now-three-time Pro Bowler totaled 3,731 passing yards, 28 passing touchdowns, six interceptions and a 101.4 passer rating, while completing 63.6% of his passes. He also rushed for 531 yards and 12 touchdowns. Allen ranked first among quarterbacks in rushing grade (94.4), fourth in overall grade (91.8) and ninth in passing grade (82.9), according to Pro Football Focus.

In the postseason, Allen totaled 636 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 109.6 passer rating, while completing 70.7% of his passes; he rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns.

As a collective ground attack, the Bills averaged 131.2 rushing yards per game in the regular season, good for ninth in the NFL, and averaged 168.0 rushing yards per game in the postseason. Running back James Cook rushed for 1,009 yards and an NFL-high 16 touchdowns on 4.9 yards per carry.

Allen signed a six-year, $330 million extension ($250 million guaranteed) with the Bills in March.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Buffalo Bills Philadelphia Eagles Josh Allen

share