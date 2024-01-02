National Football League Bill Belichick jokes he'll announce future plans with Patriots on 'Twitter and MyFace' Updated Jan. 2, 2024 4:34 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There's been constant speculation of late regarding the future of Bill Belichick and whether he will return as the Patriots head coach next year. That figures to only intensify as this regular season winds down. Belichick doesn't normally dignify such conversation with any comment, but he made a humorous exception Tuesday.

"If I was going to do anything, I'd put it out there on Twitter and MyFace, so everybody could see it," Belichick said during his weekly interview on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show." "If I don't do that, then I'll just keep it private."

No need to rush to X (formerly Twitter); Belichick doesn't have an account. But he was in a bit more of a talkative mood during the radio hit. The six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach assured that he hasn't been distracted nor is he concerned with the discussion about his job status.

"Whatever success I have had, I've tried to go about my job the same way every week — win, lose, good years, bad years, whatever they are," Belichick said. "Each week, get ready to go for that week, do the best you can to help your team win, and after that game move on to the next one. And at the end of the season, that's the end of that season.

"But on a week-to-week basis, I don't want to spend time or get caught up in what happened five years ago, or what's going to happen two years from now, and a bunch of random stuff. Just working on the Jets."

The Patriots have clinched a last-place finish in the AFC East for the first time since 2000, which was Belichick's first year as the club's head coach, and are currently slated to have the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

"I'm committed to the team that I'm coaching right now, the players that are here," Belichick said when asked about whether he keeps the Patriots' draft selection in mind entering Week 18. "They deserve my best every day, and that's what I'm going to give them.

The Patriots will see their disappointing season come to an end after hosting the Jets on Sunday (1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). Prior to the season, Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in March that it was important to him that New England qualified for the playoffs.

The 71-year-old Belichick (302-164) is 27 wins shy of surpassing Don Shula for the NFL record. He's also one loss shy of tying Tom Landry for the most in the regular season and postseason combined, and Dan Reeves and Jeff Fisher for the regular season alone.

