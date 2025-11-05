The Biggest Question Facing Each NFL Team in the Second Half of 2025

Halfway through the season, not much has been settled. The best teams in football seem to change week to week. The MVP race is as wide open as ever. Even the trade deadline didn’t offer many clues about which teams know they’re finished, other than perhaps the Browns and the Jets.

So there’s a lot of uncertainty about how the second half of the season will unfold. And there are a ton of questions that still need to be answered.

Here is the biggest question hovering over each NFL team as the back half of the 2025 season begins.

Arizona Cardinals: Is it time to move on from Kyler Murray?

It sure seems like it. It’s a little hard to tell because his foot isn’t healed, and now he’s on injured reserve, but it sure sounded like head coach Jonathan Gannon was ready to commit full-time to backup QB Jacoby Brissett regardless. It’s pretty clear Brissett is playing better. It’s also pretty clear Murray is no longer the quarterback he once was — both as a runner and a passer. He’s signed for three more years, and it’ll be hard to cut him until 2027. But it definitely seems like it’s time to find his eventual successor in the draft.

Atlanta Falcons: Will they fully commit to Bijan Robinson and their run game?

Robinson might be the most electric running back in the NFL right now (at least until Philly’s Saquon Barkley gets going again). But the Falcons seem to prefer to put their games in the hands of second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. They actually throw on 57% of their offensive plays, and it’s not all just because they’re often playing from behind. Robinson is, or should be, the engine of their offense. They’re using him in the passing game, which is great. But they need to commit to him as a runner. He’s good enough to thrive, even behind a questionable offensive line.

Baltimore Ravens: Are they actually a contender this year?

They really screwed themselves with a 1-5 start — largely the result of Lamar Jackson’s hamstring injury and forgetting how to play defense. But don’t forget, they barely lost to the Buffalo Bills on opening night, and their early schedule was a minefield, with games against Buffalo, Detroit, Kansas City and the Rams. They’re 3-5 now, have won two straight and Jackson is back. And just look at their upcoming schedule: at Minnesota, at Cleveland, versus the Jets and Bengals. They could be leading the AFC North by the time they play host to the Steelers on Dec. 7.

Buffalo Bills: Can they beat the Chiefs … when it counts?

Really, what else matters in Western New York right now? The Bills’ 28-21 win over the Chiefs on Sunday was nice, but beating KC in the regular season has become the norm. They’ve done it five straight times. But the Chiefs, of course, have eliminated the Bills from the playoffs in four of the past five years. They’ll probably see each other again in January (though the city of Buffalo might throw a parade if the Chiefs don’t make the playoffs). And the Bills have to win, because no team is built more on a "Super Bowl or bust" philosophy than them.

Carolina Panthers: Is Bryce Young their QB of the future?

The Panthers are surprisingly 5-4 and coach Dave Canales is no longer on the hot seat (or at least he shouldn’t be). They are a powerful running team and play above-average defense. But oh, that quarterback play is ugly at times. This is Year 3 for the former top pick and any improvement has been marginal. Young is getting the best protection and has the best weapons he’s ever had, yet his interception percentage is up, his rushing numbers are down, and he’s topped 200 passing yards once in eight starts. If he blows their playoff chances, he’s going to force them to look elsewhere for a QB next year.

Chicago Bears: Can they fix the defense enough to get into the playoffs?

It is clear now that Ben Johnson really is an offensive genius and Caleb Williams is showing why he was the No. 1 pick in last year’s draft. It’s all clicked enough to make the Bears a top-five offense. Too bad they have the No. 26 defense (29th in scoring). They spent too much on defensive players the past two years for DC Dennis Allen’s crew to be as bad as it is, even with a few key injuries. If they can play close to their potential, they have a path to the playoffs in the NFC.

Cincinnati Bengals: Can they stay in playoff contention until Joe Burrow returns?

Boy, it sure looks doubtful. They’re 1-6 since his toe injury. And not even the heroic play of newly acquired (and ageless) QB Joe Flacco has been enough to save them. That’s because while the offense has averaged 37.7 points per game since Flacco arrived, the atrocious defense has given up 39 points per game. That’s a sign of both bad players and really terrible coaching. They’re 3-6 and 2.5 games out of a wild-card spot in a pretty loaded conference. Flacco gives them a shot in every game, but Burrow’s best-case scenario is a mid-December return. And between now and then, they face the Steelers, Patriots, Ravens and Bills.

Cleveland Browns: Are they going to give Shedeur Sanders a look?

They obviously are giving Dillon Gabriel plenty of time to learn how to be an NFL quarterback because they believe he’s got a shot to be their QB of the future. But shouldn’t they also take at least a brief look at Sanders, to see if maybe he could be the guy, too? That’s not ideal, but they created this mess by drafting both of them, two rounds apart, last April. They need to let Gabriel grow, but they also need to see which one is better. Then they’ll have a complete picture when they make their big quarterback decision next year. They can’t get that if Sanders stays on the bench.

Dallas Cowboys: Did their big trade deadline fortify their defense?

This question here was almost, "What the heck are they doing?" because honestly, I can’t tell if there’s even a plan anymore. But focusing more specifically on the defense: Jerry Jones spent like a drunken sailor at the trade deadline on LB Logan Wilson and DT Quinnen Williams (curious moves after being unwilling to spend money on LB Micah Parsons, but why reopen old wounds?). But is that enough to even be a Band-Aid to the second-worst defense in the league? If it is, they’ve got the offense to make a run at the playoffs. If it’s not, the next move may be to move on from DC Matt Eberflus, who is having a terrible reunion in Dallas.

Denver Broncos: Why does their potent offense struggle so often?

There’s nothing wrong with the offense, per se. The Broncos are 14th in scoring (25 points per game). And Bo Nix has thrown 17 touchdown passes, putting him among the league leaders. But their output comes in bunches. They go long periods, sometimes full games, without doing much at all. That’s how they get in inexcusably low-scoring games where they barely beat teams like the Jets and the Texans, or need a wild, fourth-quarter comeback to beat the Giants. They are 7-2 and a contender, but if they showed a little more offensive consistency, they might actually be the team to beat right now in the NFL.

Detroit Lions: Is their offense still good enough to make them a Super Bowl threat?

Early in the year, the answer to this seemed to be a resounding "yes!" It didn’t look like they missed a beat after the departure of former OC Ben Johnson. But lately, the Lions' offense has looked a little off, especially in their once-powerful rushing attack which has been inconsistent. In two of their past three games, in fact, they’ve rushed for less than 100 yards. This is a loaded team with a strong defense and a proven quarterback, but they need that running game to click to make a long postseason run.

Green Bay Packers: Does Jordan Love have enough weapons to survive the loss of TE Tucker Kraft?

Kraft’s season-ending injury could be devastating to an offense that has been inconsistent all season. Their running game isn’t what it was a year ago and their passing game has been erratic. Kraft was their second-leading receiver (32-489-6). Maybe Luke Musgrave will be a suitable replacement. Maybe the return of Christian Watson will help. Love does have some decent receivers — Romeo Doubs, rookie Matthew Golden, Dontayvion Wicks. Maybe he just has to use them more than he does to make up for Kraft’s loss.

Houston Texans: What is wrong with QB C.J. Stroud?

Stroud's concussion is obviously the immediate concern, but this is about the big picture. The Texans endured his sophomore slump last year and still made the playoffs. But he’s halfway through Year 3 now and his impressive rookie season is looking like an outlier. He’s still good, but he seemed to be on his way to greatness. Somewhere along the line, that got lost. He’s on pace to throw for about 3,600 yards and 23 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. Those are perfectly fine numbers, but he was supposed to be a lot more than just "fine".

Indianapolis Colts: Is the revival of Daniel Jones real or just a mirage?

Given the way the Colts traded away draft picks at the deadline, they sure seem to think Indiana Jones is for real, because it’s not like they’re loading up to take a quarterback in next year’s draft. And they know they’ll have to pay a steep price to re-sign Jones, too. Based on his first, brilliant and surprising eight starts for the Colts, he seemed worth whatever the price is. But oh, that six-turnover mess on Sunday in Pittsburgh sure was alarming. Jones threw three interceptions, fumbled twice and looked generally confused by the Steelers’ defensive scheme. It brought up nightmarish memories of his time in New York. Maybe it was just a blip on the radar and not a sign of things to come. That’s obviously what all of Indianapolis is hoping.

Jacksonville Jaguars: What do they have in Travis Hunter?

They traded a small fortune to move up and draft the two-way star No. 2 overall back in April and then hailed him as a revolutionary player who was going to change the game. But he’s been a remarkably low-impact player — an average corner and a below-average receiver (28-298-1). He’s not exactly the key to their playoff hopes, but if he’s at all the player they thought he was, he could be a huge spark down the stretch when he returns from a knee injury. Maybe they need to have him focus on just one side of the ball. Maybe they need to use him differently on offense. Whatever the case, he can’t just be a bit player in their playoff push.

Kansas City Chiefs: Are they a Super Bowl contender this year?

Their offense and defense both rank in the top seven, they’ve got an all-world quarterback, great coaching and clutch players with experience, so there aren’t a lot of questions this team needs to answer. They’re probably one of the 10 best teams in the NFL. But they are also 5-4. That’s not awful, and it’s only a half-game out of a playoff spot. But the Chiefs are also in a loaded conference. Realistically, they need 10 wins to secure a playoff berth, which means going 5-3 down the stretch. That should be manageable for them, even with games against the Broncos (two), Colts and Chargers. But they don’t have much margin for error anymore. They could really use a long winning streak as soon as they come out of their bye.

Las Vegas Raiders: Is Geno Smith the right QB for Pete Carroll’s short-term plan?

Carroll is 74 and doesn’t have time for a long rebuild. But does he really think Smith can even get him to the playoffs in the next couple of years? Smith has been downright bad this season, throwing 11 interceptions in eight games, which shouldn't come as a total surprise since he threw 15 interceptions last season. Nobody can run an offense like that. Maybe Carroll thinks Smith can play his way out of it, but it might be worth giving Kenny Pickett a look. And the Raiders should definitely be scouting the QBs in the 2026 draft heavily.

Los Angeles Chargers: Can they find a consistent, healthy, No. 1 running back?

It was surprising that the Chargers didn’t acquire a running back at the trade deadline, because they have been absolutely hammered with injuries at that position. They already lost Najee Harris for the season, and they’ve endured injuries to rookie Omarion Hampton, Haasan Haskins and Kimani Vidal. Somehow, they’re still 10th in rushing, averaging 124 yards per game, which is both a testament to their depth and a reminder of how important the rushing attack is in their offense. Currently, Vidal is healthy and serving as the No. 1 back, with an assist from journeyman Jaret Patterson. But their situation seems to change every week.

Los Angeles Rams: Can Matthew Stafford keep rolling for a full season?

With a top-10 offense and defense, and Stafford playing like he’s 10 years younger, it’s hard to find a better team in the NFL. Their only losses were close ones, at Philadelphia and in overtime against the 49ers. Stafford has been brilliant, throwing a league-best 21 touchdown passes with only two interceptions. But he is 37 and, don’t forget, he began the season with questions about a mysterious back injury. He seems fine, but he also feels a bit like a ticking time bomb. If he stays healthy, though, this team can go all the way.

Miami Dolphins: Are they going to keep head coach Mike McDaniel?

It’s hard to believe, but when owner Stephen Ross fired GM Chris Grier, there were reports that not only was he giving McDaniel the rest of the season, but that Ross believed McDaniel could still be Miami's long-term guy. Really? Based on what? I mean, he did go 11-6 and had a really explosive offense two years ago. But last year was a big disappointment and this year, even with a healthy Tua Tagovailoa, has been a mess. It also doesn’t look like he has a very stable locker room, given how many players constantly seem so miserable. McDaniel is 30-30 in his three-plus years and has made the playoffs twice, but this organization needs a house-cleaning. When you do that, you clean the whole house.

Minnesota Vikings: Will their faith in J.J. McCarthy be justified?

They drafted McCarthy No. 10 overall two years ago, so he was always going to get a chance once he healed from his rookie-year knee injury. Still, after what Sam Darnold did in Minnesota last year, it was pretty gutsy for the Vikings to let him go. They made it clear that McCarthy was their guy, but thanks to a high ankle sprain, he's made all of three starts. The first two weren’t great. His return last Sunday was better. He still hasn’t topped 160 passing yards in a game yet, though, and he’s thrown four interceptions to go with his four touchdown passes. The second half of the season will be a big test for him.

New England Patriots: Are they as good as their record?

Things look pretty great in New England for the first time since the Brady-Belichick era ended. The Pats are 7-2, sitting in first place in the AFC East, and Drake Maye might be the NFL’s MVP if the voting took place today. But it’s hard to overlook their schedule. They’ve played the Raiders, Dolphins, Saints, Titans, Browns and Falcons. That’s six games (and five wins) against teams that are 11-40. They did beat the Bills in Buffalo, and they might end up as the AFC’s top seed since the rest of their schedule is also a big marshmallow. They face the Jets (twice), Bengals, Giants and Dolphins again down the stretch. Their record will be pretty. But they won’t be very battle-tested.

New Orleans Saints: Is Tyler Shough their quarterback of the future?

The best move first-year coach Kellen Moore has made was finally letting Shough play and benching Spencer Rattler. He needs to find out if his second-round pick is any good. If not, the Saints are going to have a very high pick in the draft and will have no choice but to take a quarterback in the first round. This is all that matters for them the rest of the way: finding out what they really have in Shough. Doesn’t matter how bad he plays the rest of the way. He just has to keep playing.

New York Giants: Can Jaxson Dart do enough to save Brian Daboll’s job?

There is no doubt that the Giants’ future looks bright. That’s the power of finding your QB of the future. And that could be enough to lift John Mara’s mood enough that he won’t clean house after the season. But how good will Dart have to be to save Daboll, and is that even possible? Maybe they’re delusional, but the feeling in the organization is they have a much better roster than their 2-7 record indicates, and that they’ve blown several winnable games. That’s on the coach. It doesn’t help that they’ve lost two key players — WR Malik Nabers and RB Cam Skattebo — but Dart has still managed to keep the offense going. Daboll deserves some credit for that, but he will probably need to start winning more, too.

New York Jets: Do they want to build their rushing attack of the future around Breece Hall?

The Jets waved the white flag on their season, understandably, by trading CB Sauce Gardner and DT Quinnen Williams at the trade deadline. So, wins don’t matter anymore, and neither does any QB evaluation, since neither Justin Fields nor Tyrod Taylor figure to be their 2026 starter. They are blowing up the team and there will be a ton of changes in the offseason. But it was interesting that they didn’t trade Hall at the deadline, despite getting offers. His contract is up at the end of the year, so they need to decide if they want to use the franchise tag on him or try to re-sign him. He’s having a strong season (581 rushing yards, 178 receiving yards), he’s a dynamic player, and Aaron Glenn wants to have a Detroit-like rushing attack in New York. The Jets need to figure out if Hall can lead it, and if he’ll be worth the offseason price.

Philadelphia Eagles: Is Saquon Barkley still the engine of the offense?

Up until his 150-yard explosion against the Giants two weeks ago, his season had been forgettable. It’s not just that it paled in comparison to his 2,000-yard brilliance last year either. He topped 60 yards once in the first seven games. He was on pace for less than 900 yards for the year. Yes, the Eagles are 6-2, but Barkley and the run game are what make them go. That’s what led them on their Super Bowl quest last season. While they've survived without it this year — the Eagles are 3-2 when they haven't rushed for at least 100 yards — it’s doubtful they'll repeat as champs if Barkley doesn’t rediscover his form.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Does Aaron Rodgers have enough left to drag them to the playoffs?

The 41-year-old is a shell of his former self, but he’s still smart and skilled enough to have game-managed them to a 5-3 record. But in a loaded AFC, and with the revived Ravens soon to be nipping at their heels, can Rodgers level up and lead them the rest of the way? He may have to. The Steelers' defense, outside of one game, has been bad (30th in the league). They don’t have much of a rushing attack (30th). They brought in Rodgers because they thought he would make them a Super Bowl contender. He’s going to have to play a lot more like his younger self — and soon — to prove they were right.

San Francisco 49ers: Can they stay healthy enough to make the playoffs?

No team in the NFL has been battered by injuries more, and in more key spots, than the hard-luck Niners. Injuries have robbed them of their starting quarterback, some of his best weapons and devastated their defense. What a great coaching job it’s been by Kyle Shanahan and DC Robert Saleh to get this team to 6-3. The Niners need a cushion, though, because their season-ending schedule is tough (at Indianapolis, vs. the Bears and Seahawks). They also need to get a few key players back. And they really need to keep Christian McCaffrey healthy at all costs. If he goes down, it’s over.

Seattle Seahawks: How long can Sam Darnold maintain his level of play?

Darnold has been outstanding in Seattle, which isn't a complete surprise given how outstanding he was in Minnesota last year. He’s even a fringe MVP candidate again. But no one has forgotten how he melted down last year when it mattered — in a season-ending loss to Detroit that cost the Vikings the NFC’s top seed and a home playoff game, and in a playoff loss to the Rams. Darnold should be able to get the Seahawks to the playoffs, but their goals are bigger than that. And Darnold still needs to show he’s capable of playing big in big spots.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Can the offense tread water until Baker Mayfield gets his weapons back?

Mayfield looked like the early MVP favorite and the Bucs were all set up to have one of the best and most explosive offenses in football. Then came the onslaught of injuries — RB Bucky Irving, WR Mike Evans, WR Chris Godwin. Even rookie sensation, WR Emeka Egbuka, has battled a hamstring injury. Not surprisingly, the Bucs offense hasn’t looked good the last two games, totaling just 463 yards and 32 points. That’s a dangerous sign, considering their next three games are against the Patriots, Bills and Rams. Nearly all of their key injured players are due back eventually, but probably not soon enough. Good thing the Bucs have built a nice cushion at 6-2.

Tennessee Titans: Can they get through the season without ruining Cam Ward?

The No. 1 overall pick was dumped into a terrible situation (which often happens to No. 1 overall picks). He’s surrounded by underwhelming weapons, protected (if you can call it that) by a bad offensive line, he’s already endured his first coaching change and another one is surely coming after the season. It’s always about progress for rookie quarterbacks, but at this point it should be about avoiding long-term damage. There is a danger that rookie quarterbacks, when battered and in situations where they have to force throws and run for their lives, can develop long-lasting bad habits. The Titans have to do everything they can to minimize that possibility so they can help Ward reset next year.

Washington Commanders: Who is part of their future core besides Jayden Daniels?

The Commanders built the oldest roster in the NFL, which is a pretty good sign that they were ready to go for it all behind their young star quarterback. But instead, they learned the danger of relying on older veterans. They have been absolutely battered by injuries and look like a team that is simply breaking down. They are 2.5 games out of a playoff spot with seven to go, so it's too early to completely give up on the season. But with Daniels out, likely for the rest of the season, they have to see what they have in their younger players. Being "old" doesn’t often work in the NFL, and it’s certainly not a long-term solution. So they might be better off punting on this year and seeing what everyone in Adam Peters’ first two draft classes can do before restocking again in the offseason.

Ralph Vacchiano is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. He spent six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him on Twitter at @RalphVacchiano .