A dollar and a dream. That’s what one bettor showed up with for NFL Week 11.

And stunningly, at odds that read more like random numbers on a password generator, the dream became reality.

More on that lottery-ticket parlay, a million-dollar bet that went begging and a couple of $500 parlays that hit for six- and high-five figures, as we recap the weekend that was in NFL and college football betting.

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Parlay Partay

If you’re compelled to bet parlays with several legs, then at least be reasonable with your bet size. A Hard Rock Bet customer took that advice strongly to heart and won huge.

A half-hour before Sunday’s early slate of games kicked off, the bettor submitted a seven-leg parlay, mixing first touchdown and anytime touchdown scorers:

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley +525 first touchdown

Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown +475 first TD

Bears running back D’Andre Swift +375 first TD

Panthers tight end Mitchell Evans +575 anytime TD

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce +195 anytime TD

Ravens running back Justice Hill +450 anytime TD

Titans QB Cam Ward +450 anytime TD

The ticket’s odds added up to an out-of-this-world +9647344 — or in slightly easier-to-digest terms, just beyond 96,473/1.

All seven players struck paydirt, including Barkley, St. Brown and Swift scoring the first touchdown in their respective games.

Amount bet: One dollar. Amount won: $96,473.44.

A Hard Rock Bet spokesperson said the bettor, from Tennessee, had literally just signed up for the Hard Rock’s sportsbook app, depositing only $5. And that $1 seven-leg parlay was the customer’s first wager.

If only all of us could be that lucky.

Seven-Figure Fallout

The above result notwithstanding, it can’t be repeated enough: Parlays are a bookmaker’s best friend.

Even in a month when NFL favorites have been very friendly to the public betting masses, the pendulum is always going to swing back. In this instance, it swung back seven figures hard.

A Station Sports customer in Vegas, betting at Red Rock Resort sportsbook, put $1 million on a three-leg moneyline parlay, with all three teams sizable favorites:

Bears -800 vs. Saints

Lions -285 vs. Buccaneers

Jaguars -295 vs. Giants

All the bettor needed was three wins, by any margin.

In Sunday’s early window of games, Detroit got the job done with a 31-21 victory, and Chicago did as well, 21-13, with both teams winning on their home field.

So it came down to Jacksonville in the late window on the road. But the Jags trailed 20-6 at halftime, and although they held New York to just a field goal in the second half, they couldn’t finish the comeback.

Along the way, Jacksonville was on the wrong side of a controversial call, nullifying what appeared to be a Parker Washington touchdown catch early in the fourth quarter. The Jags went on to lose 23-18.

That’s a massive donation to the house, likely making Station Sports one of a limited number of winning sportsbooks in NFL Week 11 odds.

Parlay Partay, Part II

Betting $500 on a 10-leg NFL parlay is a pretty easy way to get separated from your money. It’s not the most sound financial decision.

But when the results are good, it makes that decision look a little smarter.

A Caesars Sport customer put $500 on this mix of player props and moneyline favorites:

The odds were actually slightly longer than what’s in that X post, at +36643.

All the touchdown scorers got there, as did the Lions and Bears without too much trouble. But Carolina got all it could handle in a shootout with Baltimore, notching a 35-33 victory.

And Philadelphia, as a home underdog, held off Pittsburgh 19-16.

So that $500 turned a profit of $183,215 (total payout $183,715). All for about a 3½-hour sweat, since all those legs involved Sunday’s early NFL games.

Not a bad half-day of work.

At Hard Rock Bet, a customer played it smarter with just a three-leg $500 parlay, all on first touchdown scorers in Sunday’s early games:

As noted above, Barkley, Swift and St. Brown scored the first TDs in their respective games vs. the Steelers, Saints and Bucs. Barkley found the end zone late in the first quarter, while Swift and St. Brown got there early in the second quarter.

That’s not a long sweat at all, and at odds of +17000 (170/1), that $500 turned into $85,000 profit (total payout $85,500).

Here's Hoping You Had It

It’s not all about making big bets or cashing out huge on a 10-leg parlay. Which, to be clear, is rare.

Sometimes, it’s about putting 10 bucks on a single straight bet, backing a long shot or semi-long shot, and getting a solid return on investment.

For example, each week, Caesars Sports offers a First Sunday Six prop. Customers can bet on which player — across all the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs — scores a touchdown first, based on elapsed game time.

In NFL Week 11 odds, Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman was +9000 (90/1) to be the first player in the end zone.

Just three minutes, 39 seconds in vs. the Panthers, Bateman hauled in a 52-yard TD pass from Jacoby Brissett on a modified flea-flicker. No other player scored as quickly in any of the other six games.

Ten bucks on that bet would’ve netted $900 profit. If you got a little frisky and put $100 on that prop, then you’d be sitting on $9,000 today.

Or maybe you’re a fan of famous Jameis Winston. If so, DraftKings Sports had the backup QB at +6500 to score the first TD of the Giants’ game vs. the Jaguars.

Late in the first quarter, on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line, Winston snuck it in to give the Giants a 10-3 lead, on their way to a 23-18 upset.

A tenner on that would’ve profited $650.

And who’s gonna turn down $110 in exchange for a $10 bet? In the Sunday night game, George Kittle was +1100 to score the first TD, in the 49ers’ clash with the Vikings.

Four minutes into the first quarter, Kittle hit paydirt to put San Fran up 7-0 on the way to a 35-10 rout. A $10 bet netted $110 profit. Not a bad few minutes worth of work.

In college football Week 12 odds, FanDuel Sports had an interesting player prop: Ohio State wideout Jeremiah Smith to score a TD of 60 or more yards.

Three minutes and change into Saturday’s game at Nebraska, Smith scored on a 62-yard pass play to put the Buckeyes up 7-0.

Again, a $10 bet there nets $110 profit.

I Like Big Bets & I Cannot Lie

The aforementioned $1 million wager wasn’t topped by anybody. But there were plenty of noteworthy wagers across the NFL betting landscape.

Player props were particularly popular in Week 11:

$50,000 Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson +123 anytime touchdown (Caesars). Jefferson had seven catches, but none led to the painted grass. So that’s a loser.

$20,000 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey +340 two or more TDs (DraftKings). San Fran put up five TDs, but McCaffrey only had one of those scores.

$20,000 Eagles running back Saquon Barkley +1100 two or more TDs (DraftKings). Barkley got Philly’s first and only TD late in the first quarter. That’s a five-figure donation to the house.

$20,000 Texans wideout Tank Dell +1000 first touchdown scorer. Houston rolled over the Colts 26-3, but Dell didn’t find the end zone Thursday night, first or at any point.

Let those four wagers serve as a reminder that these high-rollers have the means to not only make big bets, but absorb jaw-dropping losses. Like that mind-numbing $1 million setback.

Keep your expectations and your bet size reasonable. Never bet more than you can afford to lose.