National Football League Bettors are backing Bears, Lions, Jets to win the Super Bowl Published Mar. 3, 2023 5:13 p.m. EST share facebook twitter reddit link

Three NFL teams that didn't even make the playoffs in 2022 are being heavily bet on to make a deep postseason run in 2023.

That's right. Bettors are putting their money behind squads that were watching from the sideline after the clock struck zero on the regular season.

According to Caesars Sports Editorial Content Writer Max Meyer, both the Detroit Lions and the New York Jets have "emerged as popular bets to make Super Bowl LVIII." And while the Chicago Bears might not be as popular in Super Bowl futures, a few gamblers have also wagered some huge bets on the Bears to win it all.

Let's take a look at these teams' odds to win it all and potentially why they are gaining steam with bettors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Detroit Lions: +2800 to win Super Bowl at FOX Bet

The Lions haven't won a playoff game since 1991, but sports gamblers are all over them to make the Super Bowl next season. Per Meyer, Detroit currently has more handle on them to make the Super Bowl than any other squad in the league.

They started clicking late last season and were one win away from making the playoffs, including knocking out Green Bay in the last game of the season. When looking at the roster, the team has a ton of talented young players, quarterback Jared Goff on an affordable deal and a ton of capital to go big game hunting in the offseason.

The Lions very well could figure out their defensive struggles and make a case for themselves to be a solid playoff team. If they're able to do that, the Lions could win the first Super Bowl in franchise history and become just the second NFC North team to do so since 1997.

New York Jets: +2800 to win Super Bowl at FOX Bet

The Jets had high hopes for the 2022 season with first-year head coach Robert Saleh but could never get the quarterback position sorted out. Zach Wilson doesn't seem to be the answer in New York, but with rumors that Aaron Rodgers will be taking his talents to the Jets, bettors are getting excited.

The Jets haven't made a splash since the Mark Sanchez days, so can a quarterback change in New York be the difference maker? Based on the tickets coming in on NYJ, bettors sure think so.

Per Meyer, the Jets currently have more tickets on them to make the Super Bowl than any other team in the AFC.

According to FOX Sports Research, there have been 24 teams to reach the Super Bowl after finishing below .500 in the regular season the previous year. If the Jets get new hands under center, they could become the 25th.

Panthers reportedly called Packers about a possible Aaron Rodgers trade Colin Cowherd explains why Rodgers-Panthers 'makes sense.'

Chicago Bears: +7000 to win Super Bowl at FOX Bet

Then there are the Bears, who, according to Meyer, have three bets of $1K or more on them to win the Super Bowl. And that includes a hefty $3K that one New Yorker gambler threw down. The same number as the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills combined.

Remember, this is a team that only won three games in 2022. Why would bettors believe in a team to bounce back so big the following season?

Justin Fields.

Gamblers are high on the third-year quarterback to have an outstanding 2023 season. In fact, the faith in Fields' ability to help turn it around has translated into a surprising number of MVP futures bets.

The Bears also have the No. 1 pick in the draft and a ton of cap space. If Chicago can make the right off-season moves, it's a team that can get better quickly.

History is not on the Bears' side, though. Per FOX Sports Research, only FIVE teams in NFL history have gone from having four wins or fewer in one season to making the playoffs the next (1988 Bengals, 1999 Rams, 2019 49ers, 2021 Bengals, 2022 Jaguars).

Bears reportedly 'leaning toward' trading No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL Draft The combine is coming this week, which means that the NFL Draft is approaching very soon. The Chicago Bears currently hold the No. 1 pick but are reportedly 'leaning toward' trading it.

When it comes to how bettors are backing these squads at FOX Bet, the Jets lead the way.

"We’ve laid the Jets high as +4500 but have since shortened them to +2800 as rumors swirl around their next potential QB," noted FOX Bet Trading Operations Senior Manager Dylan Brossman.

"But we also have the Lions at +2800 to win it all. We've seen fewer bets on them than the Jets, but they are among the most popular picks outside the top five or six teams."

As for the Bears, according to Brossman, they remain a nonfactor at the sportsbook.

"The Bears (+7000) are a true long shot, and we have not seen much interest in backing them — even at their current price," the oddsmaker stated.

If you're ready to get in on next year's Super Bowl action, head over to FOX Bet and place your wagers now.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

share