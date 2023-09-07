National Football League Bengals QB Joe Burrow says Tom Brady stays in touch, 'imparts knowledge' Published Sep. 7, 2023 8:29 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Tom Brady will not be on an NFL roster to open a season for the first time since 1999, but the greatest quarterback of all time is still finding ways to make an impact. Joe Burrow is among the young signal-callers whom Brady is mentoring, the Bengals quarterback revealed to reporters Wednesday.

Burrow said he has stayed in contact with the 46-year-old recent retiree, and that Brady has offered his insight and has "imparted knowledge."

Brady and Burrow faced off in one of the former's final regular-season games, a 34-23 Cincinnati win last December. The two quarterbacks, separated by 20 years in age, combined for more than 500 passing yards and seven touchdowns that day.

Now, Burrow is quickly developing a rivalry with the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes atop the AFC. That duel, while still early, could become a worthy sequel to the tug-of-war between Brady and Peyton Manning for AFC supremacy that lasted for well over a decade.

Burrow is just one of the younger generation of quarterbacks who can call Brady a mentor. The seven-time Super Bowl champion has also worked out and given advice to Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, whose Hall of Fame NFL career overlapped with Brady's.

The younger Sanders revealed that Brady texted him a three-word message after he threw for a school-record 510 yards and four touchdowns in his Colorado debut to lead the Buffaloes to a dramatic upset win over TCU last Saturday. That message: "Don't be satisfied."

Shedeur Sanders can put that advice into practice when Colorado hosts longtime rival Nebraska in what will be Deion Sanders' home debut as a Power 5 head coach.

