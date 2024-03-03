National Football League Bengals' Joe Burrow targeting full medical clearance by mid May Published Mar. 3, 2024 7:44 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Joe Burrow still hasn't been fully cleared for full contact after tearing a ligament in his throwing wrist in November, but he has a date in mind for when he wants to return.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback is hoping to get full clearance by "the middle of May," he told ESPN.

"Over the next month [to] month and a half, we'll kind of decide all those things, Burrow reportedly told ESPN.

While Burrow hasn't been fully cleared yet for contact, he's reportedly been allowed to throw small medicine balls. If Burrow is able to get full clearance by the middle of May, he would have multiple weeks to spare before the Bengals begin OTAs. Burrow reportedly told ESPN that's when he usually begins throwing in the offseason.

As the Bengals wait and see if Burrow will be ready by the start of on-field offseason workouts, the other big question they have to answer is whether Tee Higgins will still be in Cincinnati. The Bengals placed the franchise tag on the wide receiver in February, preventing him from becoming a free agent.

However, it isn't guaranteed that Higgins will still be with the Bengals in 2024. As both sides try to come to terms on an extension, Higgins could still get traded at some point this offseason.

Burrow hopes Higgins will still be a Bengal beyond 2024.

"Having him back this year," Burrow reportedly told ESPN, "obviously, I hope we're going to have him longer, but it's exciting for me to have him this year and then it's a nice little payday for him. Then hopefully he gets another one here soon."

Higgins arrived in Cincinnati in the same offseason as Burrow when the Bengals selected him in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The two of them have helped the Bengals have one of the best aerial attacks in the league over the last few years, with Burrow throwing for over 4,400 yards in the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He threw for 2,309 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions in 10 games in 2023 before his season-ending injury.

Meanwhile, Higgins recorded over 1,000 receiving yards in 2021 (1,097) and 2022 (1,029). He had 42 receptions for 656 yards and five touchdowns in 2023, missing five games due to rib and hamstring injuries.

Despite Burrow's wishes, it might be difficult for the Bengals to extend Higgins this offseason. Burrow received a five-year, $275 million extension with over $219 million guaranteed ahead of the 2023 season. Additionally, star receiver Ja'Marr Chase is extension-eligible this offseason. Chase has outperformed Higgins in all three seasons the receiver duo has been together.

