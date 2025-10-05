National Football League Bengals Have Cooled Tensions, Shouldn't Look to Add a QB at Deadline Updated Oct. 5, 2025 1:06 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Cincinnati Bengals' season was derailed in Week 2 when Joe Burrow got hurt, and most people would say they need to upgrade from backup quarterback Jake Browning.

Julian Edelman says that's not the case.

On "FOX NFL Kickoff," Edelman said Browning has shown that he's capable of enough success to start the rest of the season. He also noted that no quarterback is going to come in the middle of the season and build a good rapport with the playmakers around him quickly enough to make a big impact.

"I would not," Edelman said of trading for a new starting quarterback. "Browning shows that he's had success. He went 4-3 a couple of years ago when Joe Burrow got hurt then. He's been in this system. You're not going to bring anyone in that's going to know these players like Browning immediately during the season. So, just keep plugging away, keep throwing stuff at the wall and hopefully something sticks."

The Bengals are 2-2, so their season is not over. Browning has also played well in the past.

Two years ago when Burrow was hurt, Browning went 4-3 as a starter late in the season. He had 11 touchdowns to seven interceptions and completed 71.5% of his passes. It's not unthinkable for Cincinnati to potentially make a run to the playoffs here.

Also, the offense still has enough to produce. Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins might be the best duo of receivers in the NFL.

Charles Woodson agreed with Edelman.

"You have Browning, who Edelman said played well a couple of years ago. … He can play football," Woodson said. "If you want to get somebody because you need a backup … you can do that. I don't think you need to move drastically in terms of giving away something on your team now to bring in another quarterback."

Julian Edelman and Charles Woodson said the Bengals should stick with Jake Browning this season. (Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

As for any potential tension between Chase and head coach Zac Taylor, Jay Glazer said any frustration about the Bengals offense has been addressed.

Taylor made it clear that Chase can come straight to him to air his frustrations.

"The two of them have a fantastic relationship," Glazer said.

